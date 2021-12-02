Halo Infinite, Among Us, and everything else coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

The Xbox Game Pass is, without question, the best deal on gaming. The subscription-based service gives players access to 100s of high-quality games, including all first-party and several third-party titles on day 1.

In November, Xbox brought several amazing titles, including Forza Horizon 5, Evil Genius 2, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition. Going into December, the biggest and the most anticipated title is Halo Infinite. The campaign mode of the game launches on December 8, with the free-to-play multiplayer already out. Players will be able to play the title from day 1. Let’s take a look at what else is coming to Game Pass in December.

Halo Infinite is the most anticipated title coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

The first half of December brings many exciting additions to Game Pass. From Day 1 launch of Halo Infinite campaign to the indie hit sleeper hit Lawn Mowing Simulator to the relaxing title Stardew Valley, to one of the most underrated JRPG Final Fantasy XIII-2.

Let’s take a look at the titles coming to Game Pass, along with the platform and release date.

ANVIL (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 7

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 14

Among Us (Console) ID@Xbox – December 14

While some amazing titles are coming to Game Pass this December, several games are also leaving the service, which includes,

ALSO READ Article Continues below

\Beholder (Cloud and Console) - December 15

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Console and PC) - December 15

Guacamelee! 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 15

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 15

Unto The End (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 15

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 15

Edited by Yasho Amonkar