Halo News: Master Chief collection's PC version now live for public testing

The Master Chief collection's PC version has gone live for beta test

After a long time of waiting, the Halo community have finally got their hands on the first ever public test for the PC version of the coveted Halo: The Master Chief collection. But it has been limited to a handful of players, with fewer than 1,000 having been invited to the test.

The beta test for the collection has brought the series of Xbox 360 exclusive titles to PC, which also includes the updated version of Halo: Reach - available during this year's E3 event.

The developers, 343 Industries, have said in their forum that their first test (they describe it as a 'flight') is extremely small and only the selected batch who've shown a keen interest in testing their games have been invited to play the first beta.

Their initial goal is as follows: "The primary goal of this first flight is to help the team validate the process and pipelines to get a build out to Insiders on Steam at a larger scale."

Plenty of in-game features which didn't make the cut when shown during E3 will be on display during this live test, though it remains a work in progress. in this live test but it's still work in progress. The secondary goal for this public test is to "get player feedback on the current state of mouse and keyboard controls and how the game feels on PC."

One of the major reasons for such a small-scale test is that the developers intend to test it with a handful of veteran players who have ample experience to receive better, more detailed feedback.

Halo: Reach, which was earlier the part of the E3 presentation, had a campaign mission "Tip of the Spear" making it into the public live testing while "missing numerous features and is sure to have some rough edges."

With that in mind, here's some footage from the aforementioned mission:

