Halo ODST on PC: Master Chief Collection's patch notes for 22nd September 2020

Halo ODST has finally arrived on the PC in the Master Chief Collection, and fans who never got to play the game due to it being an exclusive for the console can now drop right into battle.

ODST is one of the most beloved games in the franchise that received its due appreciation long after its release. Initially, this game was not received favourably by the audiences, but eventually, it found a somewhat cult following as the years passed.

Today, it is celebrated as one of the best games in the entire Halo franchise, and one that adds a lot more complexity and depth to the series' lore. In the game, players, instead of playing as a Spartan, like the usual affair, take control of an ODST trooper.

This made for a wholly fresh experience, replete with all-new lore and engaging characters.

Halo: Master Chief Collection: Patch notes for 22nd September 2020

ODST is now available on PC!

ODST Firefight has been added to Xbox, Steam, and Windows Store, included with the ODST DLC package.

ODST Firefight now supports custom game variant options for creating your own Firefight modes.

Season 3 has been added to the collection, featuring ODST Firefight Customization, New Halo 3 Weapon and Visor Skins, and new nameplates including:

12 Halo 3 Weapon Skins.

30 Halo 3 Visor Skins.

10 ODST Character Skins.

4 ODST Character Skins (Unlockable via Challenges).

30 Nameplates.

A new frontend menu has been added to welcome ODST Firefight Customization to the collection.

Halo 2 Anniversary Multiplayer’s Customisation has been broken down into per-part pieces.

Added Challenges to the Pause Menu for visibility during gameplay.

Added an option that allows users to disable the Challenge notification.

Added deck progress counter in Challenge Hub.

Progress notifications for featured (golden) challenges now appear gold.

More variety is present for Challenges that reward Season Points from week to week.

Added ODST’s Silenced SMG, Automag, and Brute Plasma Rifle to Halo 3 Multiplayer.

to Halo 3 Multiplayer. Added Recon weapon set to override all weapons on the map with their ODST counterparts.

Added new option for Halo 3 Grenade Regeneration, which includes Firebomb grenades.

Added bottomless clip option for Halo 3 Infinite Ammo setting.

Simplified Chinese Text Language is now supported in ODST.

Read Full patch notes