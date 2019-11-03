Halo Reach PC system requirements revealed by 343 Industries

Halo Reach

In this time of high-end PC setups, 343 Industries is planning something really innovative. According to the official blog post, players only need GTX 770 to run Halo Reach on 4k 60FPS. Sounds intriguing, right? So let us take a look at the system requirements for the game in detail.

If you are a PC gamer who is regularly keeping up with the latest releases, then you must be knowing about the high system requirements of the modern PC games. While most of the entry-level gaming set-ups face challenges to run the latest games, Halo Reach will give the freedom to play the game smoothly even if the PC is quite old with a mediocre graphics card. Yes, you heard it right. The system requirements are very low for Halo Reach compared with the latest games.

Even if you own a potato PC, you'll probably be able to run Halo Reach without any issue. And if you own a PC with Intel Core i5 3450 CPU with NVIDIA GTX 770 graphics card, you'll be able to run the game in 4k! This announcement by 343 industries is quite astonishing. So, let's have a look at the Halo Reach PC system requirements,

Halo Reach PC System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i3-550 3.2GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 960T

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 v4

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended Requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 3.1GHz / AMD FX-6350

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space

If you are unaware of Halo Reach, this is a part of the Malo Masterchief collection. And it is already listed on Steam with no release date.