Halo: The Master Chief Collection has an incredible price

Halo: The Master Chief collection

It's no secret that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting a port for the PC. It has been nearly 5 years since the Xbox release but the only Halo games to ever release on the PC was Combat Evolved and Halo 2. Last night at E3, Microsoft revealed what the pricing for the games would look like.

All the Halo Games in the Master Chief Collection will cost $10, except for Halo 3: ODST which will cost $5. Halo 3 is cheaper because it will feature only the campaign. The Master Chief Collection for PC will include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 and Halo: Reach.

It will cost you $55 to get all of these games. Which is cool and all but it costs only $30 on the Xbox Store. The Xbox Store version of the Master Chief Collection does not include Halo: Reach. Halo: Reach is set to be one of the first games from the collection to be ported on the PC.

You can also get the game for free if you purchase the Xbox Game Pass for PC. It costs about $10/month. But you can also get the introductory offer of just $1 for the first month and $5/month subsequently if you purchase before the beta ends. You can also get the all-inclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both Xbox and PC which gives you Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for $1 and $15/month after.

If you haven't played the Halo series before, you should now. Especially if you are an Xbox/PC gamer. Halo has a long legacy for its rich story and extremely immersive gameplay and now Microsoft is showing the series some love by offering it on PC. You can get it for PC on Steam or the Microsoft Store.

