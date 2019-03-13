×
Halo: The Master Chief Collection to get PC release, new content

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    13 Mar 2019, 05:16 IST

The Master Chief
The Master Chief

While interest is still buzzing for the upcoming Halo Infinite (which comes out... I don't know... hopefully before my three-year-old graduates high school), it's easy to forget that not only does Halo: The Master Chief Collection exist, but that it's constantly being updated and improved. Soon, you'll also be able to play it on PC, as well.

In a blog post on the Xbox website, 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard, made the announcement and while it had plenty of information, it was also short on actual release dates.

"The Master Chief’s arrival on PC will happen in stages with each title releasing one by one over time," Jarrard explained, "giving the development teams the ability to ensure each one is right, while giving players a chance to jump in right away, rather than having to wait for the entire suite of games to be completed."

343 Industries intends to release the games in chronological order based on the Halo canon - so, in this case, Halo: Reach.

"But, wait a minute," you may be asking, "Halo: Reach isn't included in the Master Chief Coll... oh, I see where this is going."

Very astute, dear reader. Yes, Microsoft will also be adding Halo: Reach to Master Chief Collection, as well - not just for the upcoming PC version, but for the Xbox One edition as well. There's just one small catch in that regard, however. For those playing on the Xbox One, Halo: Reach's multiplayer content will be available for free as soon as it launches. However, the Campaign and Firefight modes will be an additional purchase. On the upside, these modes will be free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

As to when either of these will be released, Microsoft has only stated that they will be available "later this year."

Are you excited about the prospect of playing The Master Chief Collection, including Halo: Reach on the PC? Sound off in the comments below, Spartan!

Xbox One
Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Out of all the Kevin Sullivans in the world, he's the one least likely to be the one you're thinking of. He has been writing online professionally since 1999, which makes him probably older than you. He's written for sites such as Uproxx and Austin.com. He's also performed stand-up comedy, attended Butt-Numb-A-Thon and E3, and owns some pretty cool t-shirts. He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
