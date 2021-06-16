Has Nintendo ruined Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly with a harrowing show at E3 2021?

Months of patience ended today after E3 2021 came to a glorious end. Sadly, it left Animal Crossing: New Horizons players inconsolable.

Ardent followers of the fifth title in the long-running franchise have been waiting for a massive update for a while. It's safe to say that the last mouth-watering update came as Toy Day. However, things haven't been the same since then.

Naturally, this has left a huge stain on the success Animal Crossing: New Horizons has enjoyed since its release.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Not only has the game not seen a satisfactory update in a while, but glitches have also plagued it which has rattled even the most honest patrons of the title.

After a disappointing showing from Nintendo at E3, fans wonder whether Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lost its charm and will face the same fate as titles like Among Us and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

What's next for Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Players will see smaller updates in subsequent months, including more seasonal items on the Nook's shopping menu and additional changes to events repeating from last year.

It is safe to assume that the next seasonal event to look forward to is the Fireworks event which will take place in August. However, it is possible that the devs will include more events leading up to the grand Fireworks event that will take place every Saturday in August.

(Image via Crossing channel)

New Horizons was able to sustain its player base by including new and interesting events last year which weren't available in the previous entries. Fans hoped that Nintendo would apply the same algorithm to the title this year. But with how things are shaping up, fans are miles away from being satisfied with Nintendo's response to their requests.

True, leaks have raised our expectations beyond an acceptable level, but as a franchise that has been a household name for over two decades, Animal Crossing has failed to make a mark at E3 2021 which has left players dumbfounded.

