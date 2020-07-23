Twitch: Hashinshin banned from the platform for 'allegedly' grooming a minor

Image credits: Inven Global

What perhaps began as an isolated incident of coming forth with allegations against 'SayNoToRage' on the 20th of June, has since then opened a floodgate. Prominent streamers have been accused of sexual misconduct against their fans, some of whom were even minors.

This is ultimately resulting in a movement that is pretty much changing the eSports landscape as we know it.

Recently, popular League of Legends streamer and content creator Robert 'Hashinshin' Brotz fell prey to one such accusation and has been permanently banned from Twitch since.

Five days before the ban, a semi-pro League player who goes by the name of Maya' Caltys' Henckel accused Brotz of grooming her in 2017, when she was still a minor (15 to be exact).

She even went as far as to post screenshots of their Discord conversations where Hashinshin had explicitly mentioned her age and referenced to her butt and breasts along with them. However, he didn't stop there and went on to pressurizing her into sending him pictures.

I was groomed by Hashinshin when I was 15 years old.https://t.co/zXwVHMEEBi — Caltys (@Caltyss) July 17, 2020

Hashinshin initially denied the charges

When the accusations initially came to light, Brotz had outright denied the charges. In one of his streams, he said that "Henckel used false information" to paint him as a paedophile, and that the screenshots she provided were all doctored and heavily edited.

"People have used fake, doctored, and outrightly falsified information to unfairly label me a paedophile," Brotz said. "In addition to that, they have withheld evidence in direct and intentional ways to continue to label me a paedophile unfairly."

However, later that day, Hashinshin had posted (which was later deleted) a Twitlonger in which he did not deny many of the allegations that Caltyss charged against him.

Hashinshin took the stance of not being able to remember what had actually happened. In a later statement, he went onto say what he did was 'gross', but he did not groom her.

"I say again what I did was wrong, it was gross, it was extremely creepy, but it was not grooming," Brotz said. "I want people to understand that this isn't some Ben Shapiro video, and this isn't League of Legends. In LoL, we're so used to exaggerating and calling everything "inting" that we get used to just using the worst description possible for something. This wasn't grooming."

Hashinshin admits the allegations

It’s an indefinite permanent ban. Yes. Starting to regret giving away my money but I know people needed it at the time. I’ll figure something out, I’m good at that. Until then I just survive. You guys will be back to hating having me on your team one day. — hashinshin (@Hashinshin) July 22, 2020

Some hours ago, after the ban, Hashinshin took to Twitter to admit that he did engage in "inappropriate conversation with teenage women."

But he is also set to "earn forgiveness", and as it's a permanent ban for an indefinite period, he will be coming back to the platform.