Haunted Chocolatier gameplay, release date, platforms, and more explored

After the renewed popularity of Stardew Valley with its 1.6 update, Haunted Chocolatier is the next project from developer ConcernedApe that fans are anticipating. This upcoming simulation game takes things in a whole new direction after the success of the previous farming sim title, which became one of the best indie games of all time.

As the name suggests players will be in charge of managing a confectionary shop. With a more specific role to play this time around, how has gameplay evolved over the previous iteration? Here's everything players need to know about Haunted Chocolatier.

What is Haunted Chocolatier about?

As previously mentioned, players step into the role of a chocolatier, who runs a confectionary shop in a quaint town - one where humans and the supernatural mingle. While not much else is known about the game's story, fans can expect familiar Stardew Valley aspects to make it over.

Haunted Chocolatier is still a simulation game at its core, so players can expect to explore the town and its natural surroundings. The former involves interactions and establishing relationships (perhaps even romances) with personable NPCs, while the latter is all about gathering ingredients for chocolate craftsmanship and combat.

All sorts of creatures and monsters will thwart the player's journey of being the best candy maker in town, and as such, combat will be a focus of the gameplay - with not just more refined controls and faster-paced movement, but also new weapons and equipment like shields and bow & arrows. This is paramount to grinding for ingredients, which can be used back at the shop to create chocolate.

The final product can then be put up for sale, and all sorts of NPCs including specters and spirits will line up to purchase them in droves, hopefully netting players good profits. The premise is most certainly unique and interesting, so when can fans expect to get their hand on Haunted Chocolatier?

When does Haunted Chocolatier release and for which platforms?

All sorts of sweet treats await creation (Image via ConcernedApe)

Unfortunately, not much else is known about the game as of this writing, including a release window or platforms. The last development update for solo creator Eric Barone was in October 2021 and since he's a one-man team, the game is expected to come along slowly but steadily.

In his own words:

"I won’t rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it’s very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I’ll just never release it. But don’t worry, I have 100% faith that I’ll get it there. Everything is on the right track so far, I have the complete vision for the game in my head, and it’s just a matter of 'grinding it out', which is what I’m doing every day!"

In other words, fans will have to be patient and see what becomes of the game in the future.

