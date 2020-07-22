Call of Duty Mobile has a vast arsenal that players can utilise across modes. These firearms are divided into various categories, with each weapon designed for specific purposes. Assault Rifles are preferred by a majority of the players due to the well-balanced stats, with HBRa3 being one of the better ones. In this article, we will talk about the HBRa3 in COD Mobile.

All you need to know about the HBRa3 in COD Mobile

HBRa3 stats in COD Mobile

It is considered as one of the finest ARs due to its high fire rate and decent damage. Though it has a slightly shorter range than other guns in this category, its positives outweigh this minor con. Players usually use it in mid to short-ranged combat, courtesy its high fire rate.

Here are the stats of the HBRa3:

Damage: 55

Fire Rate: 67

Accuracy: 54

Mobility: 54

Range: 46

The seasonal event – Maximum Efficiency

COD Mobile introduces various events constantly, which allows players to obtain multiple guns, skins and other items by completing tasks. In one of the recent seasonal events, 'Maximum Efficiency', they have to complete two tasks using the HBRa3.

First task

The first task rewards players with 5000 Battle Pass XP and a Weapon XP Card. Players have to kill 20 enemies using the weapon, with no attachments equipped, to complete it.

Second task

The second task rewards players 6000 Battle Pass XP and an HBRa3 – Persisted skin. They will have to kill 30 enemies with a HBRa3, with Quickdraw and any three other attachments, for completing it.

Users will first have to complete the earlier tasks in this event to unlock the ones mentioned above. They will need to play two to three multiplayer matches to complete each task. There are over 14 days left for the event to conclude, so players have some time to finish these tasks.