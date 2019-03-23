Hearthstone: All Rise of Shadows Cards Revealed So Far

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 23 Mar 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hearthstone has its first expansion of 2019 and the first one of a new Standard Rotation Cycle. The Year of the Dragon will be kicking off with the expansion Rise of Shadows, featuring many older Hearthstone characters such as Rafaam, Togwaggle and Hagatha.

42 more cards will be revealed between March 25th and April 2nd (see card reveal schedule here). 16 of them have already been revealed, with a new keyword, Twinspell: When you cast a spell with Twinspell, it adds another copy of itself to your hand. It is similar to echo but it can be carried over 2 turns or more.

There is also a new card type called "Scheme cards" which seems to be based on the legendaries of each class. The Scheme cards have an effect which can be upgraded every turn it is in your hand.

Here are the 16 cards revealed so far as of 23 March 2018:

Druid

#1. The Forest's Aid

The only Twinspell card we have seen so far.

Hunter

#2. Oblivitron

A powerful Hunter legendary which can bring out Spider Bomb and destroy a minion. Even more options in Wild mode.

Mage

#3. Kalecgos

An interesting effect, with the potential for 0 mana Pyroblasts but seems quite expensive for its effect.

Advertisement

Priest

#4. Forbidden Words

A great removal tool for Priest, especially in Arena. Brings back the classic "Forbidden" mechanic from Whispers of the Old Gods.

#5. Lazul's Scheme

A "Scheme" card which is similar to Pint Size Potion and Curse of Weakness.

#6. Madame Lazul

A very strong and cheap Priest legendary which has less RNG than Chameleos.

Rogue

#7. EVIL Miscreant

The first card to show the "Lackey" tokens which will be present across other classes and neutrals too.

Lackey Cards

#8. Togwaggle's Scheme

Another Scheme card. Based on this, we can expect the Rogue Legendary to be a version of Togwaggle.

Shaman

#9. Hagatha's Scheme

The Scheme card for Shaman, with the potential to be a massive board clear.

#10. Swampqueen Hagatha

When Swampqueen Hagatha is played you discover 2 Shaman spells. These spells are given to the horror as a Battlecry.

Like Build-A-Beast, there are two different discover pools that the spells pull from. The first pool is every targeted Shaman spell (i.e. Lightning Bolt, Hex, Ancestral Healing) while the second is every non-targeted Shaman spell (i.e. Bloodlust, Hagatha's Scheme, Totemic Might).

Can be overloaded by Horror cards.

Warlock

#11. Rafaam's Scheme

Warlock's Scheme card which fits very well in Zoo.

#12. Arch-Villain Rafaam

The supreme archaeologist returns! He has the Golden Monkey effect from League of Explorers but exclusively for Warlock this time.

Warrior

#13. Improve Morale

Much like Slam and also has the same Lackeys as the Rogue card.

#14. Omega Devastator

The Omega effect returns! And this one is way too powerful, with a great body.

Neutral

#15. Spellward Jeweler

A great way to counter/stall Malygos decks which target your face.

#16. Chef Nomi

A much more powerful Onyxia, but the effect is very conditional. May not be as powerful as it looks.

Visit Sportskeeda's Video Game News page for much more!

Advertisement