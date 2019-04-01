Hearthstone: Free Card from Rise of Shadows revealed

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 01 Apr 2019, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Good news, Hearthstone players. When Hearthstone's newest expansion Rise of Shadows drops, you will get a free neutral legendary card! You might also get a free class legendary like they've been doing since Journey to Un'Goro, but that's yet to be confirmed. The last time a free neutral legendary card was Marin the Fox, right before the Kobolds & Catacombs expansion launched.

The free card is: Archmage Vargoth. The card was revealed by IGN earlier today.

Archmage Vargoth brings back an interesting mechanic similar to Yogg Saron and Grand Archivist. The biggest difference is that it is a lot less random and you have the ability to re-cast only one spell. Vargoth is also relatively cheap, costing only 4 mana and having 6 health.

The attack stat is not a big deal for his body, but the 6 health is pretty important. He is harder to kill than most 4-cost minions and has an effect that can even be used in the late game. He can combo really well with Rogue cards that destroy minions such as Walk the Plank and Assassinate.

Many basic cards combo really well with Vargo. These cards include Swipe, Wild Growth, Arcane Intellect, Blizzard, Lightning Storm and much more. Hunters can draw extra strong with Archmage Vargoth and cards such as Call Pet and Master's Call. But if you're Overloading from your spells, you will definitely Overload twice.

Vargoth is not so strong that you can build OTK decks around him. It's tricky, even with Velen and Malygos. Vargoth is a card which has a lot of value but may not be entirely meta-defining. There are some really crazy possibilities you could get in the Wild Format though, especially with the number of strong cards that are rotating out of Standard this year staying in Wild.

Advertisement