×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hearthstone: Free Card from Rise of Shadows revealed

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
16   //    01 Apr 2019, 17:19 IST

Image result for archmage vargoth hearthstone

Good news, Hearthstone players. When Hearthstone's newest expansion Rise of Shadows drops, you will get a free neutral legendary card! You might also get a free class legendary like they've been doing since Journey to Un'Goro, but that's yet to be confirmed. The last time a free neutral legendary card was Marin the Fox, right before the Kobolds & Catacombs expansion launched.

The free card is: Archmage Vargoth. The card was revealed by IGN earlier today.

Enter caption

Archmage Vargoth brings back an interesting mechanic similar to Yogg Saron and Grand Archivist. The biggest difference is that it is a lot less random and you have the ability to re-cast only one spell. Vargoth is also relatively cheap, costing only 4 mana and having 6 health.

The attack stat is not a big deal for his body, but the 6 health is pretty important. He is harder to kill than most 4-cost minions and has an effect that can even be used in the late game. He can combo really well with Rogue cards that destroy minions such as Walk the Plank and Assassinate.

Many basic cards combo really well with Vargo. These cards include Swipe, Wild Growth, Arcane Intellect, Blizzard, Lightning Storm and much more. Hunters can draw extra strong with Archmage Vargoth and cards such as Call Pet and Master's Call. But if you're Overloading from your spells, you will definitely Overload twice.

Vargoth is not so strong that you can build OTK decks around him. It's tricky, even with Velen and Malygos. Vargoth is a card which has a lot of value but may not be entirely meta-defining. There are some really crazy possibilities you could get in the Wild Format though, especially with the number of strong cards that are rotating out of Standard this year staying in Wild.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hearthstone
Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Hearthstone: All Rise of Shadows Cards Revealed So Far
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: Blizzard has upset Wild Players with the new Resurrect cards
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Rogue Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Shaman Will Lose From Arena in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Warrior Will Lose From Arena in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Priest Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Shaman Will Lose From Constructed in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Warlock Will Lose From Arena in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Warrior Will Lose From Constructed in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The Best Mage Cards Leaving Standard in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us