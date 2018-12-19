Hearthstone News: Blizzard Releases an Unexpected Balance Change Patch, But A Welcome One

Blizzard unexpectedly announced a balance patch that is quite possibly their best and most thoughtful balance patch yet

It has only been a week since Hearthstone's newest expansion, Rastakhan's Rumble. Blizzard unexpectedly announced a balance patch that is quite possibly their best and most thoughtful balance patch yet. The best part is these updates are already live!

For those who don't know, Blizzard has been notorious for ignoring community feedback and taking really long (weeks, usually months) to respond and take action. Sometimes they would not take action at all, much to the frustration of players.

In an update scheduled to arrive on Dec. 19 PST we'll be changing a number of cards. Read this post to get the full details.



⚙️ https://t.co/kJv3WuyxBh pic.twitter.com/xzi5XML5l2 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) December 19, 2018

Here are the cards that were changed and how it will shake up the current metagame.

#1 Wild Growth

Wild Growth is an extremely powerful Druid card which allows Druids to ramp up and play out higher mana cost cards early. This card is a Basic Card and has been around since the beginning. The power level of the card has grown as each expansion has come and it finally receives a long-awaited nerf.

#2 Nourish

Another extremely powerful Druid tool, which allows players to ramp up 2 extra mana crystals or draw three cards. This card from the Classic Set has been a staple in many Druid decks for a long time. Being 6 mana is quite a difference and delays both ramp and draw.

#3 Level Up!

With the mana cost changed to 6, it takes longer to upgrade your Silver Hand Recruits and is no longer allowed in an Odd deck

Odd Paladin, before this patch, was the most powerful deck in the game and has been for most of 2018. With the mana cost changed to 6, it takes longer to upgrade your Silver Hand Recruits and is no longer allowed in an Odd deck.

#4 Saronite Chain Gang

The reason for the wording change is because Saronite Chain Gang was a staple in Shudderwock decks.

Now Shudderwock cannot summon multiple copies of itself and bounce back extra, cheaper copies for 1 mana with Grumble but will instead summon a Saronite Chain Gang.

#5 Leeching Poison

Leeching Poison when it was released was thought to be a really bad card. But with the next expansion releasing Kingsbane, Rogues could have permanent life steal on the weapon and gain back life. With this nerf, they will no longer be able to keep the life steal.

