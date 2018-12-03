Hearthstone News: Everything You Need To Know Before Rastakhan's Rumble Release

Hearthstone expansion Rastakhan's Rumble releases on 4 December 2018

Hearthstone is releasing its tenth expansion and the third of 2018, Rastakhan's Rumble tomorrow, 4 December 2018. Blizzard has already revealed all 135 collectable cards from the expansion and introduced a new keyword as well. There will also be a new single-player experience just like the previous Dungeon Run, Monster Hunt and Puzzle Lab.

The theme of the expansion revolves around the Loas and Zandalari Trolls, the story of whom we saw more of in World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth. Blizzard is offering a free Loa minion and 2 copies of the spirit card for free, along with 6 packs when you log in during expansion date.

New Keyword: Overkill

Hunter Card with Overkill

Blizzard keeps adding new Keywords and exciting features with every expansion. Overkill is when the player kills a minion on board for damage greater than their health, upon which an effect is triggered. Taking the above image as an example, if you do 3 damage to a 2 health minion, a 5/5 Devilsaur will be summoned.

Loa, Minions and Champions

Shaman Legendaries and Spirit

With the theme of the expansion, all classes have received a "Spirit" card and 2 legendaries. One of the legendaries is a "Loa", and Loas of all classes are Beasts. The Spirit Cards of all classes have "Stealth for 1 turn" in their texts and will have Stealth for exactly one turn, regardless if it is played or summoned. The Stealth is not a Battlecry.

New Single Player Mode: Rumble Run

Just like previous expansions since Kobolds & Catacombs, there will be a single player mode themed with Rastakhan's Rumble called Rumble Run. The adventure will release on December 13. We don't have many details about it now, Blizzard will release information close to the release date.

You can find all the cards of the set on Hearthstone's Facebook Album.

