×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hearthstone News: Rogue gets a huge nerf in the upcoming balance update

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
21 May 2019, 16:11 IST


Hearthstone is getting a bunch of new card updates in the upcoming patch. The patch will hit tomorrow, May 22 and addresses some issues with cards that are too powerful. As usual, you will get a full dust refund if you decide to dust the cards once the patch is live.

The list of changes below:

  • EVIL Miscreant - Now has 4 Health. (Down from 5)
  • Raiding Party – Now costs 4 mana. (Up from 3)
  • Preparation – Now reads: The next spell you cast this turn costs (2) less.
  • Archivist Elysiana – Now costs 9 mana. (Up from 8)

The biggest hit this time is to Rogue. Preparation was a staple card in many Rogue decks and players are not happy with the prep nerf. The nerfs for EVIL Miscreant and Raiding Party were due, because of how powerful those cards are.

What is the fate of the Classic and Basic sets if Blizzard keeps nerfing cards from it? The default design is limiting its future design. More recently, Druid's Wild Growth was nerfed from 2 to 3 mana. Nourish was nerfed from 5 to 6 mana. Paladin's Equality went from 2 mana to 4 mana as well.

Although Blizzard has changed Classic and Basic cards many times, the value of the Classic set doesn't seem to be there anymore. Usually, Blizzard chooses to either Hall of Fame the card and rotate it out of Standard and the Classic set or nerf it altogether.

Preparation is a strong card and a staple one in many Druid decks. But Blizzard is not paying attention to cards such as the Dr Boom hero which is much more powerful. They are also not addressing the issue of Big Priest in Wild which is terribly powerful and unfun to play against.

While nerfs are always welcome, it is a lazy way to change the metagame. As a digital card game, Blizzard has the liberty to make changes whenever they want to. Sadly, they only want to push new cards and get players to fork out their wallets for new expansions.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Tags:
Hearthstone
Advertisement
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Rogue Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone News: New Balance Changes Sees Nerfs to Classic Cards
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Rogue Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Paladin Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Epic Games is going to Nerf the Infinity Blade in upcoming update v7.10
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: The Best Neutral Cards Leaving Arena in 2019 - Part 1
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Hunter Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: New Bundle, Quest, Tavern Brawl & more with Lunar New Year Update
RELATED STORY
Clash Royale Update: 5 things you should know about Balance Update
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Cards Shaman Will Lose From Constructed in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us