Hearthstone News: Rogue gets a huge nerf in the upcoming balance update

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 May 2019, 16:11 IST

Hearthstone is getting a bunch of new card updates in the upcoming patch. The patch will hit tomorrow, May 22 and addresses some issues with cards that are too powerful. As usual, you will get a full dust refund if you decide to dust the cards once the patch is live.

The list of changes below:

EVIL Miscreant - Now has 4 Health. (Down from 5)

Raiding Party – Now costs 4 mana. (Up from 3)

Preparation – Now reads: The next spell you cast this turn costs (2) less.

Archivist Elysiana – Now costs 9 mana. (Up from 8)

The biggest hit this time is to Rogue. Preparation was a staple card in many Rogue decks and players are not happy with the prep nerf. The nerfs for EVIL Miscreant and Raiding Party were due, because of how powerful those cards are.

What is the fate of the Classic and Basic sets if Blizzard keeps nerfing cards from it? The default design is limiting its future design. More recently, Druid's Wild Growth was nerfed from 2 to 3 mana. Nourish was nerfed from 5 to 6 mana. Paladin's Equality went from 2 mana to 4 mana as well.

Although Blizzard has changed Classic and Basic cards many times, the value of the Classic set doesn't seem to be there anymore. Usually, Blizzard chooses to either Hall of Fame the card and rotate it out of Standard and the Classic set or nerf it altogether.

Preparation is a strong card and a staple one in many Druid decks. But Blizzard is not paying attention to cards such as the Dr Boom hero which is much more powerful. They are also not addressing the issue of Big Priest in Wild which is terribly powerful and unfun to play against.

While nerfs are always welcome, it is a lazy way to change the metagame. As a digital card game, Blizzard has the liberty to make changes whenever they want to. Sadly, they only want to push new cards and get players to fork out their wallets for new expansions.

