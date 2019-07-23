Hearthstone: New cards revealed from Saviors of Uldum expansion

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 23 Jul 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anka, the Buried was revealed yesterday as part of the Saviors of Uldum expansion

A lot of cards were revealed from Hearthstone's Saviors of Uldum expansion pack yesterday. Rogue has gotten some very powerful additions to the class but perhaps the best card revealed so far was the class Legendary.

Anka, the Buried is a 5 mana 5/5 which transforms all Deathrattle minions in your hand to a 1/1 that costs 1. This is especially good with Deathrattles since their effects are what you usually want to trigger rather than having a body stick to the board.

Anka, the Buried combos extremely well with cards in Standard such as Mechanical Whelp which can give you 7/7 bodies much faster. You can also combo this with Necrium Vial and Necrium Blade, which will trigger the Deathrattles and give you even more 7/7 bodies before the Whelp is even killed.

A 1/1 Whelp to summon a 7/7 is one such potential effect

Perhaps the best thing about Anka in Standard is that it helps Rogue pull off a combo with Mecha'thun. It allows Mecha'thun to be discounted to 1/1 for just 1 mana. Rogue also has cheap spells such as Backstab to kill off the Mecha'thun. Myra's Unstable Element also helps Rogue to draw the deck much faster.

A 1/1 Mecha'thun for 1 mana is certainly easier to kill

Anka's potential is much more in Wild. With cards such as Spiritsinger Umbra, Carnivorous Cube, Sneed's, Sylvanas and many more, the 1/1 Deathrattles have a lot of synergies. Umbra can trigger Deathrattles much easier and Cube can be used to generate multiple Leeroy Jenkins or something of the variant.

A 1/1 Cube for 1 is much more playable.

We still haven't seen all of the cards from Saviors of Uldum yet. The expansion launches on August 6 and we have a lot more combos and potential we are yet to see!