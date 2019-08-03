Hearthstone: What you need to know about the newest expansion Saviors of Uldum

Gautam Nath
6 // 03 Aug 2019, 16:00 IST

Blizzard/Hearthstone

Hearthstone is releasing its second expansion of 2019 which is releasing on 6 August. The expansion features a new keyword, a new theme of cards as well as the return of characters from the 2015 Adventure League of Explorers. Saviors of Uldum is a very well designed expansion which we haven't seen from Blizzard in a long time. Here's what you need to know about the new expansion.

New keyword: Reborn

Some cards with the "Reborn" keyword

"Reborn" is the new keyword from Saviors of Uldum. It basically means that minions which die will be brought back to the board with 1 remaining Health. After killing the second version of the minion, it will permanently die. Reborn minions can also be healed back to full health.

Return of Quests

All class quests from the expansion

We last saw Quests in 2017's Journey to Un'Goro. Quests are back and they are even better than before! This time, all Quests give you a new Hero Power instead of a reward card in your hand. Some of these rewards are very powerful and a few are lacklustre.

As with previous Quests, it will start in your opening hand and you can play it on turn 1.

Highlander Cards

New Highlander cards from the expansion

We last saw Highlander cards in Mean Streets of Gadgetzan. This time, the League of Explorers characters act as Highlander cards but in different classes (except Mage). The most interesting of these cards is Zephrys.

Zephrys allows you to pick the "perfect" card for your situation from the Classic and Basic sets. This means either a board clear, a heal, a spell for lethal and so on and so forth. The algorithm took a long time for Blizzard to develop.

Plague Cards

New theme: "Plague"

Plague cards are strong cards with powerful effects which will affect both players on the board. Every expansion comes up with similarly themed cards with interesting effects. The Plague cards are what Saviors of Uldum has to offer.

You can find an album with all 135 revealed cards here.