Helldivers 2 “nProtect GameGuard anti-cheat” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 continues its performance woes as players are now facing a nProtect GameGuard error with its kernel-level anti-cheat. The error occurs every now and then when you are looking to log into the game, and once it pops up, you will not be able to make your way in or join any lobby.

Fortunately, Arrowhead Game Studios is aware of the issue. While they are looking to patch in a fix, they have gone out of their way to share some official workarounds that you can try to solve it.

Below are some measures you can take to deal with the anti-cheat error in Helldivers 2.

What causes the “nProtect GameGuard anti-cheat” error in Hell Divers 2?

According to the developers, the issue arises when there is a conflict between the nProtect GameGuard anti-cheat program and existing programs. This makes the kernel-level anti-cheat “detect false positives,” which will prevent you from starting the game.

One major culprit Arrowhead Game Studios pointed out is performance-enhancing software. These directly cause a conflict with the anti-cheat.

How to fix the “nProtect GameGuard anti-cheat” error in Helldivers 2

To fix the issue, here are two things that you need to do:

1) Uninstall third-party apps

The more common workaround will be to uninstall or disable each of the third-party apps that you have running in the background. Programs like VPN and other performance-enhancing tools are likely the ones causing problems for you in the game, so make sure that you disable them and try logging into Helldivers 2 again.

2) Whitelist Gameguard

The next step is a bit complicated as it will require you to whitelist the Gameguard folder. To do this, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Helldivers 2 installation directory.

Locate the Bin folder and delete the folder named GameGuard in it.

Now re-launch a game, and it will proceed to create a new version of the GameGuard folder.

Your next step is to copy the pathway to the new gameGuard folder.

To whitelist GameGuard, you will need to open the anti-virus program and then paste the pathway under the whitelist additional app section.

This will whitelist GameGuard for you, and you will likely be able to make your way into Helldivers 2 and queue up for a game.