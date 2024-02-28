Helldivers 2 patch notes (1.000.13): Fixes for disappearing Super Credits, infinite Stratagem glitch, and more

The latest Helldivers 2 patch notes are here. Patch 1.000.13, the latest title update for Arrowhead Game Studio's co-op shooter game, comes with a host of fixes aimed at squashing "bugs" (no pun intended). These changes range from the peculiar disappearing Super Credits to the glitch that allowed some players to spawn infinite Stratagems.

Despite facing a rocky launch at the start of February 2024, Arrowhead Game Studios has made significant improvements, especially with the increase in server capacity. While the latest update doesn't feature fixes for the remaining few connectivity-related issues, it does address some of the most annoying bugs that surfaced in the last patch.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes and fixes introduced with Helldivers 2's latest update.

Helldivers 2 patch notes for update 1.000.13

Helldivers 2 recently received a massive increase in its total server capacity while introducing a proper system to kick idle players to allow other active players to join a lobby. While the update did help with the game's dreaded connectivity and server-related issues, it also introduced new ones in its place.

Thankfully, with the latest update, Arrowhead Game Studios has addressed a big part of those new glitches and issues in the game. Here are the official Helldivers 2 patch notes for update 1.000.13:

Fixes

Improved : login speed and error messages on PS5

: login speed and error messages on PS5 Improved : support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound

: support for AZERTY keyboards by allowing the Ship HUD shortcuts to be rebound Fixed : Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection

: Super Credits not showing up after purchase or collection Fixed : Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase

: Premium Warbond not being accessible after purchase Fixed : crash which could occur when a player changes their rank or title

: crash which could occur when a player changes their rank or title Fixed : missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus

: missing text in HUD for Acquisitions and Social menus Fixed : crash which could occur while browsing the mission Hologram

: crash which could occur while browsing the mission Hologram Fixed : unlimited stratagem use glitch, which occurred after an AFK kick

: unlimited stratagem use glitch, which occurred after an AFK kick Fixed : missing equipment issues after an AFK kick

: missing equipment issues after an AFK kick Fixed: purple question marks appearing after an AFK kick

Known Issues

According to Arrowhead Game Studios, the game still has a few issues yet to be addressed, either introduced by the latest patch (1.00.13) or a previous version. Here's a list of those issues that the studio is currently working on:

New Personal Orders are not showing.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from the intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

These issues should be addressed in a future patch or major title update. Do keep an eye out on Helldivers 2's official social media channels for more information regarding game updates and patches. Helldivers 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam).