Helldivers 2 PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailer: Platforms, how to enlist, release date, and more

In the recent PlayStation Showcase 2023, a sequel to the beloved Helldivers title was announced: Helldivers 2. Releasing for PS5 and PC sometime this year, players who were fans of the first game are bound to be flooding the internet for a way to pre-order the long-awaited new entry to one of their favorite games. With the announcement being as recent as it is, a lot of potential consumers may not have access to all the information they would want before purchasing this new game.

Thankfully, with this being the time for developers to give their fans all the facts on their upcoming projects, this is the perfect time to learn about this upcoming project.

How to Enlist for Helldivers 2: Everything to know about the upcoming PvE experience

Official artwork for Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 will be a co-op PvE shooter where teams of players work together to defeat hordes of alien monsters trying to invade Super Earth. A perfect game to play with a group of friends, many are wondering how they can get their hands on this new title.

The game will be released for PC and PS5, so those interested in placing their pre-orders can most likely do so through popular gaming platforms like Epic Games and Steam. For those who will want to enjoy their experience on PlayStation, pre-orders will be available on the platform's official store.

Regarding an exact release date, a specific day has not been decided. However, the time frame confirmed for Helldivers 2's release is 2023, so it would be safe to assume that the release of this title is not far away. November 2023 can be a likely choice since this is when many highly-anticipated AAA titles come out.

While it is a welcome sight to see such a beloved co-op title get a new entry, it is a bit unfortunate that there is still much information we are yet to know. Players should keep an eye on their game market of choice for more updates.

