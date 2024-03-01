Helldivers 2 “Unable to join friends” error: Possible fixes and more

Helldivers 2 players are facing yet another error where they are unable to join their friends when queuing up for a mission. It’s one of the more common issues in the game at the moment. What makes it even more annoying to deal with is the fact that you currently do not have a permanent solution for it.

However, there are a number of community-made workarounds that seem to deal with the problem temporarily. It should be noted that these fixes are not official.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide goes over how you can deal with the “Unable to join friends” error.

How to fix “Unable to join friends” error in Helldivers 2

Expand Tweet

1) Restart Helldivers 2

The first thing you can do is restart the game from the Steam client. While it may not seem like a viable fix, many players have stated that they were able to temporarily deal with the “Unable to join friends” error by restarting the title a few times.

2) Join your friends through Friend Code

The Helldivers 2 error seems to primarily occur when you are trying to join your friends on a mission through Steam or PSN. So, one of the better temporary fixes is to join them through their Friend Code.

To do this, follow these steps:

Make your way to the Social Tab and look for a search bar. This will be one of the options apart from Friends, Recent Players, Friends Requests, and Blocked Players.

In the search bar, enter the code that your friend generates. Then, add your friend to invite them to your lobby.

Alternatively, if you wish to join your friend’s lobby, go to Your Friend Code in the Social Tab and find your code. Now, share that with your friend.

Expand Tweet

3) Wait for a patch

A more permanent solution to this error is to wait for an official patch. There have been a fair number of performance issues in Helldivers 2 since its release, and not being able to join your friend on a mission is one of them.

Hence, if the above two solutions don't work, the best thing you can do is wait for an official patch or hotfix to solve it. Arrowhead Game Studios has been periodically deploying updates to deal with all the issues in the game. So, make sure to keep the title updated all the time.