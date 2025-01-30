Hello Kitty Island Adventure Review: The standard of excellence in cozy, casual gaming

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a game I didn’t know I needed in my life, until I actually started playing it. I missed out on the initial launch, because I don’t own any Apple products. That means I couldn’t play on Apple Arcade, when the game initially launched back in 2023. However, now it’s come to other platforms, and that means I can finally enjoy this relaxing game. I might be known for primarily playing story-driven, intense RPGs and MMOs, but sometimes, even I just like to relax.

Not to mention, I’ve been a Sanrio fan for a long time — look at Tuxedosam and tell me you don’t think he’s great. There are so many familiar faces in this game, and you really can play it at whatever pace you want. Sunblink really went all out for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and I’m glad they did.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure finally comes to more platforms

So now that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is finally available on multiple platforms like the Nintendo Switch, the real questions are, “What is this game?” “What do you get out of it?” and “What’s the end goal?” It’s a casual, cozy game, with gameplay similar to what you might find in Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. Without spoiling the story, the Sanrio cast wind up on an island, and decide to make the best of it.

Trending

The gang's all here, even if they're scattered about (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

There’s so much to see and do, and it’s not just customizing the interiors of houses. If you’re a fan of puzzle solving, collect-a-thons, and 3D platforming, there’s something for you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. You can do little races to collect as many items as possible, and receive rewards for your success, and you can trade gifts with the various Sanrio characters.

It’s a vast game, and we can imagine it’s only going to get bigger as time goes on, with future updates. It’s incredibly easy to get started, and it’s not a game that’s going to really give you serious, death-defying challenges. You make friends, go on adventures, and bake delicious looking food. What could be better?

The gang’s all here - somewhere, anyway!

Hello Kitty herself is here to help you bake (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

One of the best parts about Hello Kitty Island Adventure is that pretty much every Sanrio character is here! Who are you a fan of? Badtz-maru? Dear Daniel? Kuromi? My Melody? Pretty much everyone’s here!

You can befriend these characters by giving them gifts. Talking to other members of the Sanrio cast will give you hints as to what to give — or you can just look it up — this isn’t a brand-new game, after all. I think half the fun is finding out, though.

Take the time to talk to everyone, and start farming up items you can give as gifts to the other characters. In exchange, they’ll give you gifts back; you’ll also increase your relationship with them. As those levels go up, they might adventure with you, offer you new quests, or gameplay features like Fishing.

You can even hang out with resident fashion expert, Tuxoedosam (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

All the Sanrio characters were lovingly recreated in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It’s pretty clear to me that the developers either did their homework, or were already fans of the classic characters. Even down to Gudetama being super lazy, but somehow appearing everywhere for photo ops, it’s fantastic.

So much to see and do in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Why not take some time to solve cool little puzzles? (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

Although Hello Kitty Island Adventure gives you quests to complete, and for the most part, the early hours are a tutorial, you’re still pretty free to do what you want. Some things will be locked behind progression, of course. It’s worth taking the time, and learn the game through the tutorial quests, though.

It won’t take too long before you’re catching animals for the Animal Preserve, fishing in the local lakes, rivers and oceans, or solving puzzles in mysterious temples. You can also play with a friend, once you unlock multiplayer; unfortunately, I didn’t get to experience this during my review session.

Finally, a decent fishing mini-game (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

I really just enjoy logging on, wandering around, and figuring out what I want to get into. Sometimes I’ll log on and do a bunch of baking, other times I’m progressing the main story quests forward and seeing what else the game has to offer me. I never leave disappointed, though.

Every day is a new adventure when playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure. There’s more than enough content, and whether you’re just exploring to find items/cool places, or pushing the various main/side quests forward, there’s no shortage of content.

Unfortunately, some players will have to start over

Maybe people will be able to transfer saves in the future! (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

If you didn’t play Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade, this doesn’t apply to you. However, there is no transferring of your current Apple Arcade playthrough to the PC or Nintendo Switch. Some fans hope this will occur in the future, but right now, it’s not an option. Just keep that in mind before you buy the game on any of the current platforms.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an adorable game, period

Now there's a familiar egg. . . (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

I didn’t think I’d be so hooked on Hello Kitty Island Adventure as quickly as I was, but here we are. Visually speaking, it’s an adorable game from front to back. Every Sanrio character looks exactly as they should, and there are plenty of cool biomes to explore on this mysterious island. You also create your own Sanrio-esque character to join Hello Kitty and her group of friends, and I thought that was just lovely.

I do wish there were a few more options in the character creation suite, but like Animal Crossing, I think it’s enough. The sounds of this little island are nice, and don’t interfere with any of the gameplay. I can’t say enough good things about how cute the game’s presentation is — if you’re a Sanrio fan, you aren’t going to be let down.

Final thoughts

Whether crafting, fishing, or just exploring, it's a great time (Image via Sunblink Entertainment)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is such a charming, cozy game. There’s never a bad time to boot it up and just explore, hang out with cool Sanrio characters, and customize the various houses that pop up. There’s a fun story, and there’s so much to do outside of that. I can only assume the various limited-time events that were available on the Apple Arcade will also be here as time goes on.

If I had one minor complaint, it would be trying to find crafting materials. Sometimes, this could be a real pain if they weren't respawning somewhere familiar. Knowing where to find things, and who will reward you with specific items from gifting is going to be important.

I don’t often take the time to really enjoy cozy games; I’m not really much of an Animal Crossing player, though I do love Harvest Moon. Hello Kitty Island Adventure doesn’t feel like it’s “too much work,” where you could easily feel that way in Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon. It’s just a relaxing, fun game with cute characters and plenty of memorable adventures.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Whether you're a Sanrio fan or not, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a charming, fun game (Image via Sunblink/Sportskeeda)

Platforms : Apple Arcade, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

: Apple Arcade, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Reviewed on : PC (Code provided by Sunblink)

: PC (Code provided by Sunblink) Developer : Sunblink Entertainment

: Sunblink Entertainment Publisher : Sunblink Entertainment

: Sunblink Entertainment Release date: January 30, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.