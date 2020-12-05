"Hello Thomas": The time Sykkuno was left stunned after being called by his real name

Back in March 2020, Sykkuno was left aghast after fellow streamer Jodi aka Quarterjade called him by his real name, “Thomas.”

Over the past few months, Sykkuno has been playing Among Us with a variety of notable streamers/ internet personalities. This has given him a reputation for being a nice guy who talks to people calmly and respectfully.

However, when Jodi called Sykkuno by his real name, he did not appear happy at all. He got awkward and said that he never uses his real name on a stream. What’s more, Sykkuno even jokingly called Jodi toxic for using his real name.

Sykkuno gives a surprising response after Jodi uses his real name

The two streamers were talking to each other one morning back in March 2020. Sykkuno wished Jodi a “good morning,” to which Jodi had a rather straightforward response.

“Hello Thomas!”

“Did you just say my real... Uhhh. That’s kind of toxic,” replied Sykkuno.

In response, Jodi got a bit panicky as she was simply kidding and did not want Sykkuno to think otherwise. "WHAT? What kind of... how is it toxic? Hey, how is it, is it toxic?” she asked in response.

Sykkuno tried explaining that he usually does not tell his real name on live streams. Overall, although both the streamers were laughing and smiling, the situation itself was rather awkward and the tension was palpable. Sykkuno did not seem entirely pleased at the exchange.

Regardless, Jodi did not give up without a final attempt to calm the situation down.

“Did I say Thomas? I meant…Timmy!” she said.

Needless to say, this hardly helped and Sykkuno did not appear impressed.

As already mentioned, Sykkuno’s real name is Thomas. Over the past few months, he has been spending a lot of time playing/streaming Among Us with various notable personalities. Sykkuno also plays games such as League of Legends, Minecraft, and Valorant.

Most of Jodi's Twitch streams, on the other hand, are of the “Just Chatting” genre. However, she also plays games such as PUBG, League of Legends, Valorant, and Minecraft.