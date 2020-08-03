Henry Cavill debuts on Twitch... or does he?

The world needs no introduction to Henry Cavill, who is best known for playing DC's blue-eyed boy, Superman, in the DC Extended Universe.

An international megastar, Cavill recently sent social media platforms into a tizzy, when a video of him setting up a PC was released online.

Check out the video below:

In an absolute delight for fans, his technical prowess did not go unnoticed as they actively demanded that Cavill should take to streaming and start his own Twitch channel.

The demand for Henry Cavill to start a twitch is insane. pic.twitter.com/WHXWFOvutf — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 20, 2020

It appears that Cavill seems to have listened to these demands as he popped up on the streaming platform yesterday, much to the excitement of his fans. However, something just didn't seem quite right about him... read on to find out what!

Henry Cavill/ HasanAbi

In the Twitch stream, when 'Henry Cavill' appears on screen, one can immediately notice that there's something off about him. On closer inspection, it's clearly not him! It's actually popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi wearing Cavill's mask as he trolls viewers by introducing the stream as Henry Cavill's first stream.

Advertisement

HasanAbi mockingly states:

What's going on everybody....I'm Henry Cavill, you know, I'm actually on f****** Twitch bruv....I hate video games...also if you have a Twitch prime, you should spend it on twitch.tv/HasanAbi instead of anyone else!

HasanAbi doesn't just stop there and takes it up a notch by saying:

I'm a big fan of HasanAbi and I think he is a much more handsome and intelligent person even though he does not build his PC's.

The stream idea was the brainchild of popular streamer Hasan Piker, popularly known as HasanAbi, who trolled streamers tuning in with his cosplay of Henry Cavill. He hilariously even advertises his own Twitch account and showers praises upon himself through the guise of Cavill.

Reactions online to Henry Cavill's PC Video

HasanAbi's latest troll came as a reaction to Cavill's video of assembling a PC, which trended all over social media. Cavill posted the video to his Instagram account on the 16th of July in what marked his last appearance online.

You can read more about his video here

Since then, several people have reacted to 'Superman' assembling a PC and expressed their views on the same. Interestingly, HasanAbi himself tweeted about it on the same day:

i just saw the video and i’ve never been more threatened or upset since i started on twitch. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 16, 2020

this tweet is sponsored by @hasanthehun — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 16, 2020

if henry cavill comes to twitch you won't be doing much of that anymore — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 16, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions below:

RT if you want to see Henry Cavill stream on Twitch. https://t.co/VIIWXMIAY1 — Twitch UK & Ireland (@TwitchUKI) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill could single handedly save this garbage year that is 2020 if he started a twitch gaming stream. Like no showing off muscles, no display of badassery, just his gorgeous face in the corner of my screen commenting on the game he is playing and I would regain hope. — SnakeOilSalesman (@SalesmanOil) July 27, 2020

I hope the gaming Henry Cavill meme catches on enough that he actually starts a twitch channel in response — GodzillaMendoza (@GodzillaMendoza) May 21, 2020

as the best looking man on twitch I welcome Henry Cavill to twitch



it’s like in dragon ball z, goku welcomes all because he knows he’s the best, but hercule, brought up only by the hype of the people & in reality is nothing above average is fearful of any that may threaten him — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) July 17, 2020

petition for henry cavill to start a gaming channel on youtube or twitch — 𝒂𝒙 (@caviIlst) July 23, 2020

I have now come to the conclusion that Henry Cavill joining Twitch will be the answer to world peace. pic.twitter.com/uTGPpZXedZ — Siddharth (@Siddharth_uk) July 17, 2020

Henry Cavill, who starred in The Witcher, can also be spotted painting Warhammer figurines, pointing towards a distinct video game connection.

Though HasanNabi's latest video was played out in jest, it clearly indicates the potential impact Cavill's presence in the streaming world can have, if he ever decides to make a Twitch channel.

As evident from the tweets above, the hype surrounding Henry Cavill's Twitch debut just got a lot more real.

You can watch the entire 'Henry Cavill' Twitch stream below: