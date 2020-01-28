Here is how Fortnite's new 'Chaos Physics Engine' will affect the game

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 will see the new 'Chaos Physics Engine' in play.

Fortnite's upcoming update will introduce us to the game's new physics engine which is called 'Chaos Physics Engine'.

Before diving any deeper into it, here is what the engine does in general. It allows games to display life-like physics when it comes to anything being destroyed. When applied to Fortnite it will massively impact on how buildings and structures collapse.

Today if you smash a piece of structure in Fortnite, after losing its health it simply vanishes which will not be the case when Chaos Physics engine makes its way into the game. The new engine is supposed to bring in a realistic feel which would mean that when a structure is destroyed instead of simply disappearing it will slowly crumble away, bit by bit i.e how it naturally and 'realistically' would with weight and gravity behind the object.

Depending on what exactly is doing the demolition, the collapsing chunks could vary in size as well. For instance, If you hit wooden 1x1 with a rocket launcher the structure would in the physical world be left with cracks and an opening of sorts and then slowly crumble to the ground when the particles that make the wall up can't hold it together anymore. This is what we can expect when the new Chaos physics engine makes its way into Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 2.

A major issue might also be creeping its way into the game with this update, however. Since the graphics will be more prominent than ever in the history of Fortnite, players with low-end PCs or Laptops may face massive frame drops, hitching, and other issues. There is also a slight concern within the competitive community who heavily rely on Fortnite about whether the addition is necessary to the game or not.

There is always room for improvement and Epic Games has always been bold with every move they make. However, only time can tell how this major decision plays out.