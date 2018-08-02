Here Is the Guide To Fortnite's Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

WEEK 4

Fortnite's season 5 Week 4 is live right now and a lot of players are probably caught in the chaos. Worry no more , all you have to do is jump through a few flaming hoops on a golf kart or a shopping kart and the rest is a piece of cake if you follow the below images.

Completing all these quests assure 5 battle pass tiers to the owners of the battle pass and 2 battle pass tiers to the free pass users. Further on completion , the battle pass owners can finish the road trip challenge to acquire an additional tier by following the hint on the loading screen that is rewarded on completion of the week's quests.

Aside from the sniper damage challenge, every other challenge is pretty simple to finish with a little bit of patience of course :D.

Here is a list of all this week's challenges:

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Build 250 structures. [5 battle stars]

• Jump through 5 flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or an ATK [5 battle stars]

• Eliminate 3 enemies in dusty divot [10 battle stars]

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Deal 500 damage with a sniper rifle to enemies [5 battle stars]

• Search 7 chests in flush factory [5 battle stars]

• Search between a gas station, soccer pitch, and Stunt Mountain [10 battle stars]

• 3 Pistol Eliminations [10 battle stars]

Most of these challenges are not new to us and since we've completed it in the past week, it is just that much easier for us to grind and finish the challenges.

