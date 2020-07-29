HG40 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile offers players vast options when it comes to guns. There are several categories that they can utilise across the various game modes. Each group has its use, with SMG being one of these categories in COD Mobile.

SMGs are preferred by many due to their high mobility, decent damage and accuracy. In this article, we talk about the HG40 SMG in COD Mobile.

All you need to know about the HG40 in COD Mobile

HG40 in COD Mobile multiplayer loadout

This firearm will be available upon reaching level 40 in the game. Like all SMGs, the HG40 has excellent damage and is a perfect weapon for run and gun play. Here are the stats of the gun:

Damage: 75

Fire Rate: 40

Accuracy: 60

Mobility: 75

Range: 42

If appropriately utilised, this weapon can come in handy for users, and with proper attachments, it can take down enemies quickly.

The seasonal event - Frenzy Killer

The developers keep introducing new events that give players a shot at obtaining certain rewards like guns and skins. In one of the recent seasonal events, there are two tasks related to the HG40.

In the first, players need to kill 30 foes with only a suppressor equipped to the gun, which rewards them the 'Wild Man' title and 3,000 Battle Pass XP.

Task 1 with HG40 - Frenzy Killer event in COD Mobile

In the second task, players have to kill 30 enemies with a long barrel and any two other attachments equipped to this SMG. They will obtain the KRM 262 and 4,000 Battle Pass XP for completing the task.

Task 2 with HG40 - Frenzy Killer event in COD Mobile

It must be noted that to unlock the tasks mentioned above, players will have to complete all earlier missions of the event. Completing these will likely take a few multiplayer matches.

The Frenzy Killer event ends in 10 days, so users have ample time to complete it.