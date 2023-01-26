Hi-Fi Rush Trophy guide: All achievements in the game and how to unlock them

As an unannounced surprise, Hi-Fi Rush was officially released yesterday after being revealed during the Xbox Developer Direct for the Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and Game Pass.

The unique combat system and gorgeous art style that the game boasts has captured the community's interest, with many gamers eager to try it out as part of Microsoft’s subscription service.

Hi-Fi Rush is an action-rhythm game that follows the story of Chai, who has obtained a strange power that lets him feel the rhythm of the world around him after being experimented on by a megacorporation. Now on a journey to exact his revenge on them, the title is filled with numerous entertaining levels and stages, featuring some of the most grandiose boss fights of the genre.

With the game looking incredibly promising, there are many in the community who are curious about all of the trophies and achievements that they can unlock in it. Given below is a list of all the achievements and their respective G Points in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush achievement guide

All achievements and their G points in Hi-Fi Rush are as follows:

Start with a bang!

Take out the last line of defense at Quality Assurance.

G Points: 15

The Negotiator

Remove the head of Security from the equation

G Points: 15

Time to pay up!

Settle the bill with the head of Finance.

G Points: 15

Well that was a rush!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Normal difficulty

G Points: 20

I think I deserve some praise, here!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Hard difficulty

G Points: 20

And the crowd goes wild!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Very Hard difficulty

G Points: 30

Didn't skip a beat!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Rhythm Master difficulty

G Points: 50

Thanks for the free chip, Peppermint!

Purchase and equip your first upgrade chip.

G Points: 5

I play my own way!

Purchase and equip your first Special Attack

G Points: 5

Whoa! There's ANOTHER health bar!?

Increase your health to where you unlock a second tier.

G Points: 10

I think that's enough health for now

Fully upgrade your health bar by collecting all Life Gauges.

G Points: 20

Fully Powered Up!

Fully upgrade your Reverb Gauge to the maximum

G Points: 20

I have to read these things?

Find and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs on the campus

G Points: 10

I have to read ALL of these things?

Find and read every Vandelay Vlog on the campus

G Points: 20

Feeling the beat!

Land 20 beat-hit attacks on enemies

G Points: 5

Beat-hit mania

Land 500 beat-hit attacks on enemies

G Points: 20

You got this, Peppermint?

Destroy 10 barriers by calling in Peppermint

G Points: 5

You must like calling me in, Chai

Destroy 50 barriers by calling in Peppermint

G Points: 20

Z-shielding's got nothing on us!

Shatter 10 enemy shields by calling in Macaron

G Points: 5

I think I found your calling, Macaron

Shatter 50 enemy shields by calling in Macaron

G Points: 20

Out in a puff of smoke

Put out 10 fires in battle with Korsica (Enemies included)

G Points: 5

This is a breeze!

Put out 50 fires in battle with Korsica (Enemies included)

G Points: 20

Perfect Parry

Successfully parry with perfect timing 15 times

G Points: 5

Perfecter Parry-er!

Successfully parry with perfect timing 200 times

G Points: 25

Uh, they were broken when I got here

Destroy 200 Vandelay security robots

G Points: 10

That's a lot of junk metal…

Destroy 500 Vandelay security robots

G Points: 20

OK, well THEY came after ME!

Destroy 1000 Vandelay security robots

G Points: 30

Kissing the sky!

Perform 50 Aerial Raves

G Points: 10

We're Jammin'

Successfully pull off 20 Jam Combos

G Points: 10

I'm not done with you yet

Overkill 20 enemies

G Points: 10

First we parry, then we counter

Perform 20 parry counters using any partner

G Points: 15

Now this is how you fight like a team!

Perform 100 parry counters using any partner

G Points: 30

My Ultimate Setlist

Complete all the floors in the Rhythm Tower

G Points: 30

I look cool. But I can look COOLER.

Equip any costume

G Points: 10

What a journey it was...

Complete the Wall of Fame in the hideout

G Points: 30

This was... not what I expected.

Have "The Artist" decorate your hideout

G Points: 10

There's such a thing as TOO helpful

Find and engage with every Smidge, while completing all of his practice tips

G Points: 15

Have we met before?

Find Vandelay HR's investigator and hear all of its monologues

G Points: 15

Who put gears in there?

Destroyed your first golden statue of Kale

G Points: 10

Alright, that felt AWESOME!

Defeated your first enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack

G Points: 10

I hit things with a guitar really well.

Finish a stage with a S rank for every Chorus (Any difficulty)

G Points: 30

I'm untouchable!

Finish a stage without taking any damage (Any difficulty)

G Points: 30

You can pet the cat!

Play with 808 in the hideout

G Points: 5

Wanna hear my playlist?

Change the background music in the hideout

G Points: 5

Does that say weakpoint?

Destroy QA-1MIL's face, revealing its shame

G Points: 10

I told you I'd be fine, Peppermint!

Complete the ride through production on the transit rail without taking damage

G Points: 10

You ever parry a volcano?

Successfully parry a volcanic rock outside of research and development

G Points: 10

I am a good person who likes to help

Help out 3 Vandelay robots with their pressing issues

G Points: 10

I'm trying to FOCUS HERE!

Find and shoot down every hovering announcement drone

G Points: 10

With our powers combined…and to the rhythm…

Perfectly time your take down of your largest foe yet in a musical finale

G Points: 10

I saw all those hits coming a measure away!

Perfectly parry every non-boss enemy's Rhythm Parry attack

G Points: 10

Check out my moves!

Purchase every combo and partner attack

G Points: 20

OK, I THINK I know what I'm doing now

Successfully pull off every combo and attack in the Training Room

G Points: 10

Although Hi-Fi Rush is currently live on Xbox Series X/S and PC, the action-rhythm game is unlikely to be released for Sony consoles. A PlayStation 5 release isn't something that Tango Gameworks is planning any time soon, especially after Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft.

