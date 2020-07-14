Highrise map in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has many maps that players can play, across various modes. This variety of distinctive maps ensures to provide players with a refreshing experience. With every update, COD Mobile also tends to bring in new content that players can relish.

With the recent Season 8 update of COD Mobile, a lot of new content was added to the game. One of the major features brought in was a new multiplayer map — ‘Highrise.’ In this article, we will talk about the latest addition to the list of maps present in COD Mobile.

What is the Highrise map in COD Mobile?

Highrise is the new multiplayer map added to the game which players can enjoy. The map first appeared in one of the main series' games - Call of Duty Modern Warfare: 2. It has now become one of the most-iconic maps to have ever featured in the franchise. With the launch of the classic match on COD Mobile, users can now experience it on their mobile devices as well.

Users can play this map across various multiplayer modes present in COD Mobile. It has to be noted that there was also an exclusive event released with regards to this map.

The featured event – Highrise Brawl

As mentioned earlier, there has been the addition of a new event based on this map. Players have to play a specific number of matches in this map to earn points that can be later used to obtain four rewards: 150 credits, Knife – Stream, Flashbang grenade – Stream, and the LK24 – Persisted. These can be received at 20, 30, 60 and 90 points, respectively.

The event started on 10th July and will end on the 16th, so players still have some time to complete these tasks and obtain the rewards available.