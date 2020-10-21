Hikaru Nakamura invites Barack Obama for a game of Chess on Twitch 

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was creating history with her first Among Us stream on Twitch, another popular Twitch streamer - Hikaru Nakamura, was already setting up another classic showdown, with none other than former US President Barack Obama himself.

As the world of politics and video games continue to overlap, we could be on the cusp of witnessing yet another major politician feature on a Twitch live stream.

The former United States President was recently invited for a game of chess by Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who has more than half a million followers on his Twitch channel:

Hey @BarackObama - I see @aoc on twitch tonight doing a promotion for voting and playing Among Us with some huge streamers. Any chance you'd be interested in a chess match to raise funds for the @joebiden Victory Fund and @actblue? Let me know, my dms are open! — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) October 21, 2020

Citing the example of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC, Hikaru stated that the proceeds of the match would go towards the Joe Biden Victory Fund and NGO Act Blue.

While Obama is yet to reply, the mere prospect of seeing the former President take on the 5-Time US Chess Champion on Twitch has certainly got fans excited, as several of them enthusiastically responded to Hikaru's challenge.

Hikaru Nakamura Vs Barack Obama on Twitch?

Hikaru Nakamura is one of the top chess players in the world, who has competed in several premier tournaments across the globe. The Grandmaster also rose to fame on Twitch after collaborating with Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, who is one of the platform’s biggest names.

In the clip above, fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren can be seen reacting to Hikaru's invitation to Obama, where he gives his approval:

"That's insane! Hey, I respect it. "

Ludwig was not the only one to support Hikaru's invitation to Obama, as several from the online community vouched for this potentially mammoth chess collaboration to take place.

Check out some of the reactions online:

If this came off it would be the greatest coup! — Chaisson Greatness (@ForSuns) October 21, 2020

SHOOT YOUR SHOT HIKARU pic.twitter.com/UshMhqOsUB — bats are bugs (@kc_graey) October 21, 2020

Hikaru Nakamura x BarackObama collab = 1mill viewers PogChamp — Porgs (@porgs__) October 21, 2020

hikaru vs obama would be the most insane battle of our generation — Jay (@jehlpxyz) October 21, 2020

2020 will actually be saved if I get to watch Obama get smurfed on by Hikaru https://t.co/dJEDe1RXIp — Lan Bedro (@LanBedro) October 21, 2020

As fans continue to vouch for a dream Hikaru x Obama Twitch stream, they can certainly take encouragement from AOC's recent Among Us stream, which ended up raking up more than 400,000 viewers.

Moreover, just a few days back, we had witnessed Imane "Pokimane" Anys ask Obama to play a game of Among Us with her.

As the worlds of gaming and politics continue to collide, it remains to be seen if Barack Obama ends up accepting Hikaru's invitation, in what promises to be an absolute banger of a collaboration.