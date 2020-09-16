Sony’s PS5 is set for its final ‘Showcase event’ later today. All the necessary details regarding the next-gen console are expected to be revealed during the event. The PS5 will have two different Editions: the Standard Edition and the Digital Edition.

Apart from aesthetics, the Digital Edition of the PS5 does not allow any physical media to be played. This means that the free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 can only be done on the Standard Edition, which comes with a Disc Drive.

Every new generation console that Sony releases has some design differences, while each is given its own logo as well. However, users have noticed over previous releases that Sony might not put in a lot of effort, when it comes to their PlayStation logos.

Image Credits: Sweeney Agency

Hilarious video shows how much effort went into creating the PS5 Logo, Twitter reacts

In order to illustrate their point, various users on Twitter and YouTube began showing the process that Sony might have followed to create the PS5 logo. As you can see below, the logo is nothing but a simple editing job, via which the user has changed the number in front of the letters ‘PS’.

It takes the YouTuber merely seconds to make the difference, although he says that the video got far longer than he expected. Others got in at the act, and mocked the amount of money Sony must be spending on graphic design.

Image Credits: Chris Trenary, YouTube

Some suggested that Sony does not need to ‘thank’ their designers at all, as it appears to be no more than a ’12-second job’.

Image Credits: Gerard Downes, Twitter

However, one user on Twitter attempted to explain why exactly the PS5 logo looks as lazy as it does. As you can see, the user said that Sony, like other big companies, has been using a particular trademark or logo for decades, and it helps them stand out.

Because we don't want a new. Logo why don't you email ferrari, porsche, jaguar, land rover, Ford etc over 60 years with logo 100's of companies do this enough said its trademark logo how they stand out. — Charles fair (@Charlesfair15) January 9, 2020

Image Credits: Gerard Downes, Twitter

Others, however, thought that Sony will not be pleased now that their secret is out!

Image Credits: Gerard Downes, Twitter