Hitman 2: All the locations of the game revealed

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 24 Oct 2018, 20:49 IST

Image Courtesy: Hitman 2/IO Interactive

Hitman 2 is a direct sequel to the Hitman game launched in 2016 and is one of the most anticipated games of 2018. The game will hit the stores on 13 November 2018, and the company behind the franchise promises that this year's release will be unlike any other Hitman game for it includes extremely detailed sandbox locations offering players greater choice to plan their assassinations.

The sandbox locations in the game will mimic real-life places, and IO Interactive revealed all the locations that will be a part of their upcoming game, Hitman as a part of their new trailer.

The locations span across five continents (North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and South America), which along with displaying the grandeur of the game, offer tremendous choice and replayability value to the end-user. Here are all the locations that are available in the game.

Miami, USA. Santa Fortuna, Columbia. Mumbai, India. Whittleton Creek, USA. Himmelstein, Austria. Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Isle of Sgail, North Atlantic.

The player's time in Miami, USA will be during the final hours of the Global Innovation race - an event showcasing the latest in motorsport design. Agent 47 must navigate around a crowd of thousands and find his targets in the sun-drenched exotic city of Miami.

Santa Fortuna is a remote village positioned in the deep Columbian rainforests. The village also plays a host of some gorgeous scenic locations including beautiful waterfalls. Located at the foot of the infamous Delgado mansion, Santa Fortuna offers the players a wonderful location who are looking to move away from the bustling cities of Miami and Mumbai.

For the first time, Agent 47 will travel across the streets of Mumbai, India, and from the description provided by IO Interactive, settings include the famous slums of the city along with the glimpses of Bollywood movie locations.

The official description states Whittleton Creek as the quintessential suburb of USA. The location features beautifully built houses with well-gardened front yards. Additionally, the yellowing maple trees dotted across the map make this a truly beautiful location.

Himmelstein, Austria features lush green gardens along with awe-inspiring chateaus. This location is only available for the Sniper Assassin mode.

The Hawke's Bay location will include a highly secured luxury beach house off the coast area. Agent 47 must most likely break-in to this secure facility and eliminate his target with extreme finesse.

However, not much information has been shared about the location in North Atlantic. According to IO Interactive, the Isle of Sgail is one of the most secretive places in the world.

Furthermore, for the first time in the series, Hitman 2 will feature competitive 1vs1 multiplayer mode. Also, the company behind the franchise also teased that Hollywood actor Sean Bean will feature in the game's first Elusive Target mission.

Hitman 2 is available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.