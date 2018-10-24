Hitman 2: Hitman is Coming to Mumbai for His Next Kill

Image courtesy: Gaming Central

Hitman series has its own appeals but the major appeal of Hitman series is the locations. Agent 47, the Hitman is a globe-trotter. A globe-trotting killing machine who travels to different places, exotic locations and blends with the locals to pull off his amazing stunts.

Hitman 2 developers previously announced Miami, another exotic location and the Colombian rainforest as the first 2 playable location in the game. Now they have released 5 other locations where Hitman will be finishing his job.

This is the first time Hitman is coming to India. You heard me right, Hitman is coming to Mumbai. Bollywood will now be his new playground in Hitman2. He will be roaming the streets of Mumbai looking for his target.

In addition to Southern Florida and Santa Fortuna, Colombia, Agent 47 will arrive at many exotic places around the globe. Here’s the list of his new destinations.

#1 The Hawke’s Bay region at New Zealand.

#2 Whittleton creek in the United States.

#3 Isle of Sgail, somewhere in the North Atlantic ocean.

#4 Bollywood, Mumbai, India.

These will be the 6 locations in which Agent 47 the Hitman will finish his jobs. Hitman 2’s story mission will take place in these 6 exotic settings. However, the Sniper Assassin game mode will take place in Himmelstein, Austria.

Some of the locations are completely fictional such as the Isle of Sgail but then again they are probably inspired by real locations.

Here is the official IO Interactive’s description for the setting of Hitman 2 in Mumbai:

Mumbai, India

Nicknamed “City of Dreams,” Mumbai is a treat for any visiting traveller or agent on a mission. Lose yourself in the crowds of the city’s famous slums or admire Bollywood movie locations from afar; Mumbai will not disappoint with its colourful life and countless hidden secrets.