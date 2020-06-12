Hitman 3 on the PS5: All You Need to Know

Hitman III was just announced at the PS5 Reveal Event and fans cannot contain their excitement over the next installment in the franchise.

It will be concluding chapter for the Hitman Trilogy and is slated for release in January 2021.

Hitman III on the PS5

The legendary bar-code sporting hitman, Agent 47 is back, and this time, he is on a personal mission. The PS5 Reveal Event got off to a great start with games like Ratchet and Clank: Rifted Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

However, a lot of players, much like 47's targets, did not see Hitman III coming. IO Interactive's brilliant three-part series come to a close with Hitman III and they assure the players that this will be a much darker Hitman experience than the previous two titles.

We are super excited to reveal our next game and conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy!



This is HITMAN 3. Death Awaits.#DeathAwaits #HITMAN3 pic.twitter.com/ttiFKjW52y — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 11, 2020

IO Interactive's newest trilogy that has been dubbed the "World of Assassination" trilogy are three solid Hitman games that have provided players with numerous memorable levels and moments that they are sure to replay multiple times.

Hitman III on PS5: All You Need to Know

This time around, Agent 47 will be teaming up with his friend, Lucas Grey. This will perhaps allow for more offensive support during the missions. The game is set to release on January 2021.

This is great news for fans who will be buying the PS5 on launch, as the launch date is expected to be December 2020. This would mean that players will not have to wait long to play quality titles on their consoles.

IO Interactive had stated that Hitman III will have a significantly darker tone than the previous two games and will provide a sense of closure to fans of the trilogy.

Advertisement

The Glacier technology, which powers all three games in the series allows for levels to be imported from the previous games. Meaning, players will be able to play all levels from Hitman 1 and 2, once they buy Hitman III.

This is especially great as fans who enjoy a cohesive three-part narrative can play through all the story bits in one game.