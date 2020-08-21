Hitman: Ranking all the games in the series

The Hitman franchise is one of the most iconic and recognizable brands in gaming, and some of the most successful games, both critically and commercially. IO Interactive's unique stealth game was almost an instant hit within the community and fans fell head over heels for its sandbox-style approach to gameplay.

The Hitman franchise sets itself apart from the usual stealth affair by letting players hide in plain sight, rather than just taking cover behind objects.

The player is afforded several options in Hitman and is able to carry out their assignments in a variety of ways. Here, we take a look at every release in the Hitman series and rank them.

Ranking all the games in the Hitman series

Note: Only the mainline entries in the series have been considered. Therefore, mobile games like Hitman GO are not included in the list.

7) Hitman: Codename 47

The first game in the series was quality enough to make a mark in the industry. It introduced players to the now iconic Agent 47, and the various significant forces in the series such as ICA (International Contracts Agency).

The game established a solid foundation for the series, and players spotted its massive potential. Although the game hasn't aged all that well, especially the character models, it can still be a lot of fun.

Codename 47 was an exciting take on the stealth genre, which proved to be the backbone of the series for years to come.

6) Hitman: Absolution

The Hitman franchise has birthed some of the most critically acclaimed games in the series, save for one, which divided the fanbase and critics alike. Absolution looked to take the series in a completely different direction, which pleased a few players, and angered a lot of others.

Absolution's approach to the game was more focused on the story, and much of the levels felt more restrictive and linear. Although players could still carry out the hits in a variety of ways, levels were cut up into much smaller parts, giving way to a more linear feel to the game.

This proved to be one of the biggest points of contention for the fans. However, the game still has a lot to offer and can be enjoyable in 2020.

5) Hitman: Contracts

Often overlooked as simply Silent Assassin 2.0, and considered a stop-gap entry in the franchise before Blood Money; Contracts has a lot to offer than what is apparent.

After Agent 47 is seriously wounded, he lies barely awake in a hotel room recollecting past assignments. As a result, a large chunk of the missions are ones players have played earlier in Codename 47.

However, the game is far more than just a Remaster, as players can finally play the older levels with updated mechanics. The game is a far moodier and darker affair than any in the series and is one of the most underrated titles.

4) Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

Silent Assassin starts off, not with 47 on an assignment, but in retirement. After hanging up his guns, our protagonist is now working as a gardener for a Church. However, this peace is short-lived, as he is soon thrust back into the world of assassinations and the pile of bodies begin to rack up again.

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin improves on virtually every front from the original, and some of the most enjoyable levels in the series came from Silent Assassin. The game is an absolutely fun ride from start to end.

The refined gameplay and level structure provided a solid foundation for the rest of the series.

3) Hitman 2

The latest title in the series before the release of Hitman 3 in January 2020, the second installment in the new 'World of Assassinations' trilogy, Hitman is one of the best in the series.

The game plays much in the same way as the 2016 iteration with slight improvements, but the real winner comes in the way of even larger maps with more options.

Hitman 2 is an excellent experience from start to end, and players can play through the game in one go, with all episodes available now, as opposed to the episodic release fans had to follow during launch.

2) Hitman: Blood Money

To a lot of fans, Blood Money remains their favourite game in the series. The game was an absolute thunderbolt back in the day, taking the series to new heights and attracting new fans to the series.

The series introduced the most significant levels seen in Hitman at the time, and many more ways for players to go about killing their targets. Fans of the series were treated to some of the best gameplay in the series with much-needed improvements in mobility.

The gameplay is still regarded as one of the best in the series, and the game hasn't aged by a day and still just as enjoyable in 2020.

1) Hitman

The 2016 reboot piqued everyone's interest, and fans were cautiously optimistic for the game. After the somewhat underwhelming Absolution, fans were skeptical if IO would be able to regain the lightning-in-a-bottle effect of the original games.

When news broke of Hitman being an episodic release, fans were initially confused, with some dismissing the game entirely. However, the decision ultimately proved to be the right one.

The episodic nature and the far larger sandbox-style maps encouraged replayability, which is at the heart of the 2016 game. The revamped gameplay and mechanics were an instant winner and put the series back on top where it belongs.