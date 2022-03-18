Hogwarts Legacy confirmed for Nintendo Switch - super ambitious port or cloud disappointment?

Portkey Games' Hogwarts Legacy recently received brand new footage via PlayStation's State of Play livestream. The upcoming open-world action RPG set in J.K. Rowling's iconic Wizarding World universe looks to be incredibly ambitious.

Post-event, new information was also revealed to the public via the game's official website. The FAQ has been updated with new details, including platforms. While it was obvious that the game would be coming to PS5, XSX|S and PC, Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on three other platforms: PS4, XB1 and yes, Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy could be one of the most technically impressive games on Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Right off the bat, it's quite evident that the game is aiming for a high level of visual fidelity. Dense environments, rich lightning, detailed character models and expansive locales all peg Hogwarts Legacy to be one of the best-looking games of the year. So that begs the question: what about the Switch version?

Nintendo's popular handheld has received countless unexpected ports, many of which exceeded fan expectations. DOOM Eternal and Life Is Strange: True Colors are great examples of recent games that got impressive versions on the small device. However, given the upcoming Harry Potter game looks to be larger in scope, things may not pan out as well.

Weighing the solutions

The DOOM Eternal port maintains the core gameplay and stable performance. The tradeoff was seen in visuals, with visibly lower quality fidelity and lower resolution. Hogwarts Legacy is an open world title, so some of the details may be lost with a downgrade. Then again, experiences such as Witcher 3 and Immortals: Fenyx Rising proved that it's not all bad.

Another option is the cloud version. Games like Control, Hitman 3 and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy utilize cloud tech to stream games from a PC to Switch. It's definitely an unpopular method and a vast majority of Switch owners are against it owing to its reliance on an internet connection and waiting queues. The mentioned issues might look like a likely outcome here, but that might not be the case either.

It's been made clear that the physical copy pre-orders for the Switch version are live on Amazon. Since cloud versions of games do not have physical copies, this just means that it is indeed a native port. Now whether or not it's a good port remains to be seen.

Hogwarts Legacy is under development by Avalanche Software, and it will take players on a brand new journey in the Wizarding World. It launches in Holiday 2022 for PC, PS4, XB1, Switch, PS5 and XSX|S.

Edited by Mayank Shete