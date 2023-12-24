Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Critter Pick event: How to participate, rules, and rewards

Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail is set to release on December 27, 2023, and bring with it new characters and events. The focused event for version 1.6 will be the Lifeform Oven (or Critter Pick), which involves the genesis of “Creations." Each Creation will possess a specific mutation that would make it more “desirable” than others.

The genesis of multiple such creatures is the end goal of this event, and players can receive lucrative rewards such as Stellar Jades for this endeavour. A breakdown of the event, along with its rules and rewards, can be found below.

All you need to know about the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

As detailed in the official HoYoLAB post, the Lifeform Oven event for Honkai Star Rail is set to begin as soon as the version 1.6 update goes live on December 27, 2023. The event will be available until February 5, 2024, 03:59 am server time, after which it will be permanently archived within the Conventional Memoir.

The Conventional Memoir will house the entirety of the event for future players to experience down the line, minus the limited-time rewards.

All Trailblazers are eligible to participate in this event as long as they have cleared the Trailblaze Continuance mission, “The Blue – When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine."

Critter Pick event guide

Here is how you can partake in the event:

Head to the Herta Space Station and access the Lifeform Oven.

Interact with the Oven and choose from two “parent creations” to make a new creature.

Each Creation has Base Traits (Skin, Filling, Patterns) and Mutant Traits (Eyes and Decorations). Much like real-world genetic recombination, the offspring will receive random Base Traits from its parents.

Mutant Traits are a mostly random occurrence during the growth of these Creations. Mutations can also be triggered using special items during the nurturing process.

Progress through the event to unlock additional “Nurture Recipes” to unlock specific Mutations. The “Analysis Rate” will determine the chance of a Mutation being triggered during the procedure.

It is recommended to provide for the Creations after genesis. You can place your Creations in three different areas - Rest Area, Dining Area and the “???” Area.

Creations can also be put up for adoption by the Department of Ecology if you run out of space.

You can also make use of the resident space station mascot, Peppy, to communicate with the Creations. Speak with Asta during the event for further information.

All rewards for the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Players can obtain the following rewards during the course of this particular Honkai Star Rail event:

1x Tracks of Destiny

750 Stellar Jade

Character EXP materials

Light Cone EXP materials

Credits

Unique recipe unlock token

Unique event-specific chatbox

