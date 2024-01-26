The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes can be found listed below, along with other miscellaneous codes that are still known to be currently active. These codes offer a variety of in-game items, including the much coveted free Stellar Jades - which can be used to summon characters in-game. Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress and, as such, is subject to changes.

Read on to learn more about these codes, their contents, and how to redeem them.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes

Following are the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes, sorted into individual categories:

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes

TT9S28LK4QHP

100 Stellar Jade

50,000 Credits

All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes

TT9S28LK4QHP

100 Stellar Jade

EA8BKR4JL93T

100 Stellar Jade

LTQA2Q5249KF

100 Stellar Jade

2AQA294J5R37

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

NB9TKRMK5R23

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

HSRGALAXY23

4 Traveler’s Guide

3 Refined Aether

5 Hypnotic Hammer

20,000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT

50 Stellar Jade

2 Traveler’s Guide

5 Bottled Soda

10,000 Credits

9TRB7C2LDQBP

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

5S9BND25CRBK

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

US9SND24U8FB

3 Dry Emergency Light

ST9T6DKLVRGX

3 Camo Paint

4BQSPDKLVQFF

3 Camo Paint

YTRB6VKMVRZB

10,000 Credits

KB9A7VJ5VQW7

10,000 Credits

KBQBEP3L8823

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

PT8TF72MQ93X

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

All the codes mentioned above are active as of January 26, 2024. Keep in mind that these codes (except for STARRAILGIFT) are time-limited. As such, it is recommended that readers redeem these Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes before they ultimately expire.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes

There are primarily two methods to claim Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes. The first method involves directly inputting the codes in-game, while the second method involves using an external website, which is suitable for readers without direct access to the game.

Redeeming codes directly in-game

Redeeming codes directly in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in-game:

Boot up your phone, PC, or PlayStation. Launch Honkai Star Rail and log in as usual.

Launch the Pause/Phone menu, and click on the “...” button below your account/user name.

Select the “Redemption Code” option from the submenu, and paste in your code.

Hit the “Confirm” button to proceed.

Redeeming codes via an external website

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes via the external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the sequence of steps below to redeem codes via the external website:

Head to this particular URL.

Log in with your HoYoverse account.

Select the server your account is based in. Double-check your username before proceeding further.

Paste the code into the “Redemption Code” box and hit “Redeem” to proceed.

Either method will deposit the contents of the codes to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be immediately used.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail 2.0 news, leaks, and updates.