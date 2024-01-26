The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes can be found listed below, along with other miscellaneous codes that are still known to be currently active. These codes offer a variety of in-game items, including the much coveted free Stellar Jades - which can be used to summon characters in-game. Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress and, as such, is subject to changes.
Read on to learn more about these codes, their contents, and how to redeem them.
All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes
Following are the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes, sorted into individual categories:
Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes
TT9S28LK4QHP
- 100 Stellar Jade
- 50,000 Credits
All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes
EA8BKR4JL93T
- 100 Stellar Jade
LTQA2Q5249KF
- 100 Stellar Jade
2AQA294J5R37
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
NB9TKRMK5R23
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
HSRGALAXY23
- 4 Traveler’s Guide
- 3 Refined Aether
- 5 Hypnotic Hammer
- 20,000 Credits
STARRAILGIFT
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 2 Traveler’s Guide
- 5 Bottled Soda
- 10,000 Credits
9TRB7C2LDQBP
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
5S9BND25CRBK
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
US9SND24U8FB
- 3 Dry Emergency Light
ST9T6DKLVRGX
- 3 Camo Paint
4BQSPDKLVQFF
- 3 Camo Paint
YTRB6VKMVRZB
- 10,000 Credits
KB9A7VJ5VQW7
- 10,000 Credits
KBQBEP3L8823
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
PT8TF72MQ93X
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
All the codes mentioned above are active as of January 26, 2024. Keep in mind that these codes (except for STARRAILGIFT) are time-limited. As such, it is recommended that readers redeem these Honkai Star Rail 2.0 codes before they ultimately expire.
How to claim Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes
There are primarily two methods to claim Honkai Star Rail 2.0 redeem codes. The first method involves directly inputting the codes in-game, while the second method involves using an external website, which is suitable for readers without direct access to the game.
Redeeming codes directly in-game
Follow the steps below to redeem codes in-game:
- Boot up your phone, PC, or PlayStation. Launch Honkai Star Rail and log in as usual.
- Launch the Pause/Phone menu, and click on the “...” button below your account/user name.
- Select the “Redemption Code” option from the submenu, and paste in your code.
- Hit the “Confirm” button to proceed.
Redeeming codes via an external website
Follow the sequence of steps below to redeem codes via the external website:
- Head to this particular URL.
- Log in with your HoYoverse account.
- Select the server your account is based in. Double-check your username before proceeding further.
- Paste the code into the “Redemption Code” box and hit “Redeem” to proceed.
Either method will deposit the contents of the codes to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be immediately used.
