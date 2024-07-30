Redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail are one of the simplest methods to obtain Stellar Jades and other in-game materials. HoYoverse releases new ones during updates, livestreams, events, and more. With the release of version 2.4, there are several active codes right now that players can use to collect free resources.
This article will list all active redeem codes in the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 update and their corresponding rewards. Moreover, it will include steps on how to use the codes.
All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 2.4
Here is a list of all active Honkai Star Rail 2.4 redeem codes:
- 3S3XKXZ5NU27 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits
- HAOCHIXIANZHOU - 3x Traveler's Guide, 3x Sparse Aether, 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk
- YUNLISNACK - 3x Traveler's Guide, 6x Berrypheasant Skewers
- STARRAILGIFT - 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler’s Guides, 5x Bottled Soda, 10,000x Credits
Since most redeem codes have an expiry date, it is recommended players exchange them as soon as possible to not miss out on the rewards.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 2.4 patch notes
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
HSR players can use the redemption codes via two methods, either online or from inside the game.
Redeem code on the website
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use codes online:
- Open the official HoYoverse website.
- Fill in your details and log in with your in-game account.
- Select the game server.
- Enter the code and press Redeem.
- Repeat this process for the remaining codes.
Redeem codes in-game
Alternatively, codes can also be used for rewards from inside the game. Here is how to do so:
- Open the Pause menu.
- Tap on the triple-dot icon "..." on the right side of the username.
- Select the Redemption Code option.
- Enter the code and click Confirm.
- Repeat this process for the remaining codes.
Recently expired codes
The following HSR codes have been expired recently and will not yield rewards:
- YUNLIGIFT - 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk, 5,000x Credits
- QB2XKWZLNUK3 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits
- ATKEJEY47CLP - 5x Travel Encounters, 3x Scalegorge Spring Water
- KSKWLYVC75NB - 2x Fuel, 2x Traveler’s Guides, 2x Condensed Aether
- WAKE4HCV745T - 50x Stellar Jades, 10,000x Credits
- SEABLAZE - 2x Pika White Grape Soda, 5,000x Credits
- FIREFLYSGIFT - 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 3x Traveler's Guide
- FIREFLY0619 - 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 5,000x Credits
- 6T3F5HVD6LK7 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits
- NS3ELGCC64LF: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- ZA2FMHCD6553: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide
- QSKF4GUV6ML7: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!