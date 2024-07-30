Redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail are one of the simplest methods to obtain Stellar Jades and other in-game materials. HoYoverse releases new ones during updates, livestreams, events, and more. With the release of version 2.4, there are several active codes right now that players can use to collect free resources.

This article will list all active redeem codes in the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 update and their corresponding rewards. Moreover, it will include steps on how to use the codes.

All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 2.4

Here is a list of all active Honkai Star Rail 2.4 redeem codes:

3S3XKXZ5NU27 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits

- 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits HAOCHIXIANZHOU - 3x Traveler's Guide, 3x Sparse Aether, 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk

- 3x Traveler's Guide, 3x Sparse Aether, 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk YUNLISNACK - 3x Traveler's Guide, 6x Berrypheasant Skewers

- 3x Traveler's Guide, 6x Berrypheasant Skewers STARRAILGIFT - 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler’s Guides, 5x Bottled Soda, 10,000x Credits

Since most redeem codes have an expiry date, it is recommended players exchange them as soon as possible to not miss out on the rewards.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

HSR players can use the redemption codes via two methods, either online or from inside the game.

Redeem code on the website

Redeem code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use codes online:

Open the official HoYoverse website.

Fill in your details and log in with your in-game account.

Select the game server.

Enter the code and press Redeem.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes in-game

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, codes can also be used for rewards from inside the game. Here is how to do so:

Open the Pause menu.

Tap on the triple-dot icon "..." on the right side of the username.

Select the Redemption Code option.

Enter the code and click Confirm.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Recently expired codes

The following HSR codes have been expired recently and will not yield rewards:

YUNLIGIFT - 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk, 5,000x Credits

- 3x Steamed Puffergoat Milk, 5,000x Credits QB2XKWZLNUK3 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits

- 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits ATKEJEY47CLP - 5x Travel Encounters, 3x Scalegorge Spring Water

- 5x Travel Encounters, 3x Scalegorge Spring Water KSKWLYVC75NB - 2x Fuel, 2x Traveler’s Guides, 2x Condensed Aether

- 2x Fuel, 2x Traveler’s Guides, 2x Condensed Aether WAKE4HCV745T - 50x Stellar Jades, 10,000x Credits

- 50x Stellar Jades, 10,000x Credits SEABLAZE - 2x Pika White Grape Soda, 5,000x Credits

- 2x Pika White Grape Soda, 5,000x Credits FIREFLYSGIFT - 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 3x Traveler's Guide

- 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 3x Traveler's Guide FIREFLY0619 - 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 5,000x Credits

- 2x Oak Cake Rolls, 5,000x Credits 6T3F5HVD6LK7 - 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits

- 50x Stellar Jade, 10,000x Credits NS3ELGCC64LF : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits ZA2FMHCD6553 : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide QSKF4GUV6ML7: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

