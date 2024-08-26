Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time countdown

Ahead of Honkai Star Rail version 2.5's release on September 10, 2024, HoYoverse will conduct the 2.5 Special Program livestream on August 30, 2024. The developer will showcase the content scheduled for the next update during this broadcast and provide players with a preview of the latest characters. Moreover, three new redemption codes will be released during the livestream rewarding Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

This article lists the date and time for Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream for all major regions. It also includes a universal countdown reflecting the time remaining until the premiere.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

The official livestream for Honkai Star Rail's version 2.5, titled "Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue," will soon air on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC +8). Players can watch it on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The program will reveal key information about the next update and showcase new characters, such as Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze.

Here is a countdown displaying the time until the HSR 2.5 livestream premieres:

Trailblazers can also refer to the below section that lists the livestream timings for all major regions:

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): August 30, 2024, at 5 pm

China Standard Time (CST): August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): August 30, 2024, at 8:30 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 30, 2024, at 1:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 30, 2024, at 2:30 pm

Americas

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 30, 2024, at 4:30 am

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 30, 2024, at 5:30 am

Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 30, 2024, at 6:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 30, 2024, at 7:30 am

Players should note that HoYoverse will drop the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes at certain intervals during the broadcast. Exchanging all three redeem codes will provide the following rewards:

300x Stellar Jades

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

50,000 Credits

It is recommended to exchange the livestream codes at the earliest as they expire within 24 hours after release.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!