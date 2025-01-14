Honkai Star Rail 3.0 redeem codes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update will finally be released on January 15, 2025, and there are a ton of active redemption codes that Trailblazers can redeem to get in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Traveler's Guide, and a bunch of dishes. With Amphoreus approaching, redeeming these codes can give players a decent amount of gacha currency for the upcoming characters.

This article will list all the active redemption codes and the corresponding rewards in Honkai Star Rail. Players new to the game can also find a simple guide on how to redeem the codes.

All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

Here's a list of all the active redemption codes and the corresponding rewards in Honkai Star Rail 3.0:

EAJJPMN3DDE3 : Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4

: Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 RTKJPM6JVCFF : Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5

: Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 BS3265PKCVXT : Stellar Jade x100, Credit x50,000

: Stellar Jade x100, Credit x50,000 THISISTHEHERTA : Life Transmitter x2, Credit x10,000

: Life Transmitter x2, Credit x10,000 LIGHTTHEWAY : Odd Gummy Candy x2, Credit x5,000

: Odd Gummy Candy x2, Credit x5,000 AMPHOREUS0115 : Clockie Pizza (Whole) ×2, Credit ×5000

: Clockie Pizza (Whole) ×2, Credit ×5000 HELLOAMPHOREUS : High-Tech Protective Gear x2, Credit x10,000

: High-Tech Protective Gear x2, Credit x10,000 REMEMBRANCE : Potato Fries Sundae x2, Credit x5,000

: Potato Fries Sundae x2, Credit x5,000 AWAITSYOURLIGHT : Golden Slumbernana x2, Credit x5,000

: Golden Slumbernana x2, Credit x5,000 THEETERNALLAND : Alfalfa Salad x2, Credits x5,000

: Alfalfa Salad x2, Credits x5,000 DEF3Y5Z6A7B8 : Traveler's Guide x3, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credit x20,000

: Traveler's Guide x3, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credit x20,000 HSRNEWYEAR2025 : Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x20,000

: Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x20,000 HSRFUGUE1225 : Traveler's Guide x3, Immortal's Delight x2

: Traveler's Guide x3, Immortal's Delight x2 AS3J6MNJVCA7 : Stellar Jade x50, Credit x10,000

: Stellar Jade x50, Credit x10,000 STARRAILTREND2024: Traveler's Guide, Potato Fries Sundae x2

Traveler's Guide, Potato Fries Sundae x2 VCUB4T2V4L8N5 : Refined Aether x3, Classic SoulGlad x3, Credit x20,000

: Refined Aether x3, Classic SoulGlad x3, Credit x20,000 YF61G7F3P4Q2: Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x30,000

Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x30,000 SUNDAYCALENDAR: Traveler's Guide x3, Classic SoulGlad x2

Traveler's Guide x3, Classic SoulGlad x2 TINGYUNISBACK: Immortal's Delight x2, Credit x5,000

Immortal's Delight x2, Credit x5,000 HAPPYSUNDAY: Halovian Winged Burger x2, Credit x5,000

Halovian Winged Burger x2, Credit x5,000 WOVPRK19JGM41: Lost Crystal x3, Dreamy Cone x3, Credit x20,000

Lost Crystal x3, Dreamy Cone x3, Credit x20,000 STARRAILGIFT: 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda, 10,000x Credits

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

Redeem codes in the game

Redeeming a code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

You can redeem a code in-game using the following steps:

Open the main menu and click on "..." near the profile option.

and click on near the profile option. Click on Redemption Code .

. Enter the code and confirm.

Redeem code on the official website

Official HSR website to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method to redeem an HSR code is to do it on the official website:

Click here to visit the official website and log in using your game account info.

Select the server and enter the valid code.

Finally, click on Redeem to get the rewards.

