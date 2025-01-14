Honkai Star Rail 3.0 redeem codes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update will finally be released on January 15, 2025, and there are a ton of active redemption codes that Trailblazers can redeem to get in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Traveler's Guide, and a bunch of dishes. With Amphoreus approaching, redeeming these codes can give players a decent amount of gacha currency for the upcoming characters.
This article will list all the active redemption codes and the corresponding rewards in Honkai Star Rail. Players new to the game can also find a simple guide on how to redeem the codes.
All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.0
Here's a list of all the active redemption codes and the corresponding rewards in Honkai Star Rail 3.0:
- EAJJPMN3DDE3: Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- RTKJPM6JVCFF: Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- BS3265PKCVXT: Stellar Jade x100, Credit x50,000
- THISISTHEHERTA: Life Transmitter x2, Credit x10,000
- LIGHTTHEWAY: Odd Gummy Candy x2, Credit x5,000
- AMPHOREUS0115: Clockie Pizza (Whole) ×2, Credit ×5000
- HELLOAMPHOREUS: High-Tech Protective Gear x2, Credit x10,000
- REMEMBRANCE: Potato Fries Sundae x2, Credit x5,000
- AWAITSYOURLIGHT: Golden Slumbernana x2, Credit x5,000
- THEETERNALLAND: Alfalfa Salad x2, Credits x5,000
- DEF3Y5Z6A7B8: Traveler's Guide x3, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credit x20,000
- HSRNEWYEAR2025: Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x20,000
- HSRFUGUE1225: Traveler's Guide x3, Immortal's Delight x2
- AS3J6MNJVCA7: Stellar Jade x50, Credit x10,000
- STARRAILTREND2024: Traveler's Guide, Potato Fries Sundae x2
- VCUB4T2V4L8N5: Refined Aether x3, Classic SoulGlad x3, Credit x20,000
- YF61G7F3P4Q2: Traveler's Guide x3, Credit x30,000
- SUNDAYCALENDAR: Traveler's Guide x3, Classic SoulGlad x2
- TINGYUNISBACK: Immortal's Delight x2, Credit x5,000
- HAPPYSUNDAY: Halovian Winged Burger x2, Credit x5,000
- WOVPRK19JGM41: Lost Crystal x3, Dreamy Cone x3, Credit x20,000
- STARRAILGIFT: 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda, 10,000x Credits
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
Redeem codes in the game
You can redeem a code in-game using the following steps:
- Open the main menu and click on "..." near the profile option.
- Click on Redemption Code.
- Enter the code and confirm.
Redeem code on the official website
Another method to redeem an HSR code is to do it on the official website:
- Click here to visit the official website and log in using your game account info.
- Select the server and enter the valid code.
- Finally, click on Redeem to get the rewards.
