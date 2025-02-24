Honkai Star Rail 3.1 server downtime hours countdown

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Feb 24, 2025 19:12 GMT
honkai star rail 3.1 maintenance and downtime
Honkai Star Rail maintenance schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced that the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will be released on February 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). Ahead of its arrival, the developer will conduct the scheduled server maintenance, during which the game will undergo a downtime. Naturally, many players must be curious about its duration and timings so they can plan their gameplay accordingly.

Ad

This article will list the server maintenance timings for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update for major regions from around the world. It will also include a universal countdown indicating the time when the server downtime will end.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance and server downtime

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will pick up from where version 3.0 ends and continue the Trailblazer's journey in the Amphoreus region. It will be released on February 26, 2025. Prior to its release, HoYoverse will conduct maintenance from 6 to 11 am (UTC +8). During these five hours, players will be unable to access the game.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the downtime begins:

Ad

The following section lists the maintenance timings for all major regions:

America (February 25, 2025)

  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 2 pm to 7 pm
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): 3 pm to 8 pm
  • Central Standard Time (CST): 4 pm to 9 pm
  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (February 25-26, 2025)

  • Western European Time (WET): 10 pm to 3 am
  • Central European Time (CET): 11 pm to 4 am
  • Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am to 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 6 am to 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am to 12 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PST): 6 am to 11 am
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm
Ad

Once the scheduled maintenance is over, players can experience all the new content coming in the 3.1 update. This includes character banners for Tribbie (Harmony-Quantum) and Yunli (Destruction-Physical). Moreover, HoYoverse will reward them with 600x Stellar Jade for their patience, which can be claimed from the in-game mail.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी