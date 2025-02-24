Honkai Star Rail 3.1 server downtime hours countdown

HoYoverse has announced that the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will be released on February 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). Ahead of its arrival, the developer will conduct the scheduled server maintenance, during which the game will undergo a downtime. Naturally, many players must be curious about its duration and timings so they can plan their gameplay accordingly.

This article will list the server maintenance timings for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update for major regions from around the world. It will also include a universal countdown indicating the time when the server downtime will end.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance and server downtime

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will pick up from where version 3.0 ends and continue the Trailblazer's journey in the Amphoreus region. It will be released on February 26, 2025. Prior to its release, HoYoverse will conduct maintenance from 6 to 11 am (UTC +8). During these five hours, players will be unable to access the game.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the downtime begins:

The following section lists the maintenance timings for all major regions:

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 2 pm to 7 pm

: 2 pm to 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 5 pm to 10 pm

Europe (February 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 10 pm to 3 am

: 10 pm to 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 12 am to 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Once the scheduled maintenance is over, players can experience all the new content coming in the 3.1 update. This includes character banners for Tribbie (Harmony-Quantum) and Yunli (Destruction-Physical). Moreover, HoYoverse will reward them with 600x Stellar Jade for their patience, which can be claimed from the in-game mail.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

