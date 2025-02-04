Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing speculation

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update is expected to go live on March 12, 2025, after the conclusion of the upcoming version 3.1. Based on past instances, HoYoverse will likely tease the characters slated for version 3.2 via drip marketing ahead of the next patch's release to build anticipation among fans.

As many players will be looking forward to the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing to learn more about the new characters, this article will list its speculated release date and time.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations. Thus, the details are subject to change and readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing character and expected date

HoYoverse usually reveals the new characters for an upcoming update on a Monday or Tuesday after the second half of the ongoing update is live. With Phase 2 of version 3.0 set to release on February 5, 2025, the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing campaign is expected to arrive between February 10 to 12, 2025.

Players should note that the duration of the campaign may vary depending on the number of playable units being introduced.

Here are the expected timings for the version 3.2 drip marketing based on past trends:

Date Time Timezone February 9 7:30 PM PT (Pacific Standard Time) February 10 4:30 AM CET (Central European Time) February 10 11:30 AM CST (China Standard Time)

Additionally, here is a universal countdown to help keep track of the remaining time:

The expected character announcements from the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing campaign

Leaks from various sources have suggested that HoYoverse may tease Castorice and Anaxa during the v3.2 drip marketing campaign. Both of them are part of the Chrysos Heirs and play an integral role in the narrative.

Castorice is expected to be a 5-star Quantum Remembrance character in her playable form, whereas, Anaxa is speculated to be a 5-star Ice Nihility unit. More information about them will soon be released in their drip marketing posts.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

