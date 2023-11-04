Honkai Star Rail Argenti materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.4 is approaching its end, and players are already excited about the upcoming content in version 1.5. Argenti is a new five-star character set to arrive in the upcoming update, along with his signature Light Cone. He is a Physical Character who specializes in dealing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously as he follows the Path of Erudition.

Players are excited about his release in Honkai Star Rail, having witnessed his abilities in the version 1.5 special program livestream. This article covers every material required to max ascend him.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

What are Argenti’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

You must fully level up Argenti to unlock his full potential in Honkai Star Rail. All materials required to ascend him to the max level are listed below:

300,000 Credits

15x Extinguished Core

15x Glimmering Core

15x Squirming Core

65x Netherworld Pass

You can obtain Extinguished, Glimmering, and Squirming Core by defeating Ice Out of Space, Blaze Out of Space, Imaginary Weaver, Flamespawn, Frostspawn, Mask of No Thought, and various Trotters.

The Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Perdition (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel/HoYoverse)

You can farm for the Netherworld Pass from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Perdition located in the Fyxestroll garden in Xianzhou Luofu.

You must also upgrade Argenti’s Trace levels to inflict the maximum amount of damage with his abilities. Below is a list containing all required materials to level up his Traces:

Three million Credits

18x Key of Inspiration

69x Key of Knowledge

139x Key of Wisdom

41x Extinguished Core

56x Glimmering Core

58x Squirming Core

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

You can obtain the Regret of Infinite Ochema by completing the Echo of War: Divine Seed in Scalegorge Waterscape.

Defeat Phantylia to obtain Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also obtain the required amount of Keys of Inspiration, Knowledge, and Wisdom by clearing the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Erudition. Additionally, Tracks of Destiny is obtainable from the Nameless Honor battlepass, store, events, and Simulated Universe.

Best builds for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

The Champion of Streetwise Boxing Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti is an upcoming character excelling in dealing damage to multiple targets as he treads on the Path of Erudition. The Champion of Streetwise Boxing Relic set is recommended for him as the two-piece set bonus increases his Physical damage by 10%. The four-piece set, on the other hand, boosts his ATK whenever he hits an enemy or gets attacked for the rest of the battle, stacking up to five times.

As for the Planar Ornament, the Firmament Frontline Glamoth set will be ideal, as the set bonus increases his ATK by 12%. Additionally, when his SPD reaches 135-160 or higher, he can deal 12%-20% more damage.

Light Cones

The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

An Instant Before A Gaze is the best choice for Argenti as it's his signature Light Cone. It will increase his CRIT DMG by 36%, coupled with a DMG boost in his ultimate. Additionally, for each point of Energy, it increases the ultimate DMG by 0.36%. This figure rises up to 180 points.

The Seriousness of Breakfast is an excellent free-to-play option for Argenti. It boosts his DMG by 24%, and for every defeated enemy, the character's ATK increases by 8%, stacking up to three times.