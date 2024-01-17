Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio official kit, abilities, and more explained

Dr. Ratio is available to all Honkai Star Rail players worldwide with the release of the second phase of the ongoing update. He is a brand new 5-star character specializing in dealing Imaginary damage to a target as he treads on the Path of The Hunt. As a new unit, many players may be curious about his abilities, Eidolons, and how they function in Honkai Star Rail.

This article details Dr. Ratio’s abilities and Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Everything to know about Dr. Ratio’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Dr. Ratio's official Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section lists Dr. Ratio’s abilities in detail:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that deals Imaginary damage to an opponent.

Skill: Deals Imaginary damage to an adversary that scales with Dr. Ratio's ATK stat.

Ultimate: Deals Imaginary damage to a target and inflicts Wiseman's Folly to the enemy. When Dr. Ratio hits an enemy affected by Wiseman's Folly, he launches his Talent's follow-up attack against them once. The effect affects the most recent opponent hit by Dr. Ratio's ultimate and can be activated up to two times.

Deals Imaginary damage to a target and inflicts Wiseman’s Folly to the enemy. When Dr. Ratio hits an enemy affected by Wiseman's Folly, he launches his Talent's follow-up attack against them once. The effect affects the most recent opponent hit by Dr. Ratio's ultimate and can be activated up to two times.

Passive Talent: Dr. Ratio has a 40% chance to launch a follow-up attack when he activates his skill that deals Imaginary damage to an opponent. The chance of Dr. Ratio launching a follow-up attack increases by 20% for each debuff the opponent has.

Dr. Ratio has a 40% chance to launch a follow-up attack when he activates his skill that deals Imaginary damage to an opponent. The chance of Dr. Ratio launching a follow-up attack increases by 20% for each debuff the opponent has. If the adversary is defeated before Dr. Raio can launch his follow-up attack, the attack will be redirected to a random opponent.

Technique: upon activation, Dr. Ratio creates a field that taunts all nearby enemies for 10 seconds. The enemies' SPD will be reduced by 15% for two turns after entering battle while in the special field.

Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio's official Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (Pride Comes Before a Fall): The “Summation” Trace’s maximum stackable count increases by four. At the beginning of a battle, he immediately gains four stacks.

Eidolon two (The Divine Is in the Details): Dr. Ratio's talent's follow-up attack damage increases by 20% for each stack of debuffs the opponent possesses. This effect can be used up to four times per follow-up attack.

Eidolon three (Know Thyself): Increases Dr. Ratio's Ultimate level by two, up to a maximum level of 15, and his Basic ATK level by one, up to a maximum level of 10.

Eidolon four (Ignorance Is Bliss): Dr. Ratio immediately replenishes 15 Energy for himself upon activating his Talent.

Eidolon five (Sic Itur Ad Astra): Boosts both Skill and Talent levels by two, up to a maximum level of 15.

Boosts both Skill and Talent levels by two, up to a maximum level of 15. Eidolon six (Vincit Omnia Veritas): Increases Dr. Ratio's Talent's follow-up attack damage and the number of times Wiseman's Folly can be used by 50% and 1, respectively.