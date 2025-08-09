Honkai Star Rail lore: About the Stellaron Hunters and their roles

In Honkai Star Rail, the Stellaron Hunters are one of the most intriguing factions in the galaxy. Led by the mysterious Elio, this small but powerful group travels across worlds in pursuit of Stellarons, which are cosmic objects tied to disaster and change. While the motives remain unclear, their actions have shaped major events throughout the story.

Ad

Each member possesses remarkable abilities, making them both feared and respected in the universe. They often find themselves at odds with the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC), which has placed massive bounties on their heads. Despite their reputation, the Stellaron Hunters follow a carefully crafted plan written by their leader.

About the Stellaron Hunters and their Aeon in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, the Stellaron Hunters are a faction dedicated to obtaining Stellarons. Founded and led by Elio, also called “Destiny’s Slave,” they are followers of the Aeon Terminus, associated with the Path of Finality. According to the in-game lore, Elio can foresee possible futures, which he calls “scripts,” and uses them to guide the group’s actions.

Ad

Trending

The Stellaron Hunters are not exactly an army on their own in Honkai Star Rail. Instead, they are more of a tight-knit crew of elite operatives, each with their unique skills. They are known to clash with the universe's police, being the IPC, who see them as dangerous criminals. However, the Hunters seem to be working toward a long-term goal that only Elio fully understands.

What is a Stellaron in Honkai Star Rail?

A Stellaron is a strange cosmic phenomenon referred to by the IPC as the “Cancer of All Worlds,” capable of disrupting civilizations, ecosystems, and interstellar travel.

Ad

Wherever a Stellaron appears, chaos follows, like freezing entire planets to corrupting leaders and sparking interstellar conflicts.

Stellarons are usually in different forms, emitting a golden light (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Stellarons are linked to specific Aeons and respond to the desires of the worlds they inhabit. While they can fulfill these desires, the cost is often devastating. At present, Stellarons cannot be destroyed but rather sealed away or restrained. The Stellaron Hunters seek them out for reasons still unknown, sometimes even implanting them in individuals, as seen with the Trailblazer.

Ad

All known Stellaron Hunters members to this day

Elio: He serves as the founder and leader of the Stellaron Hunters. He can foresee possible futures and writes “scripts” that guide the group. Almost nothing about his origins is known, but his influence over the faction is absolute. Kafka: Calm, collected, and highly skilled in combat. She has one of the highest bounties in the galaxy. She was responsible for implanting a Stellaron into the Trailblazer under Elio’s orders. Silver Wolf: A genius hacker who views the universe as a massive simulation. She wields “aether editing,” allowing her to alter data and bend reality itself. Her skills make her invaluable to the group’s operations. Blade: A swordsman who discarded his mortal body, becoming a being of immense danger with powerful regeneration, all while following Elio’s plans despite personal vendettas. Firefly (Sam): A young girl suffering from Entropy Loss Syndrome, encased in a powerful suit of armor known as Sam. Her journey revolves around seeking purpose and challenging her destined path. Trailblazer (former): Once associated with the Stellaron Hunters but no longer an active member. Their history with the group remains a significant part of the story.

Ad

Stellaron Hunters in the main story of Honkai Star Rail

The Stellaron Hunters are known for influencing events from behind the scenes. They rarely act without purpose, and most of their moves align with Elio’s predictions.

Examples include orchestrating the events at Herta Space Station, influencing the crisis on the Xianzhou Luofu, and interacting with the Trailblazer. These ways suggest that they are preparing for an even greater threat, possibly Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction.

Ad

Despite their criminal reputation, they have occasionally acted in ways that help other factions, though usually as part of their own larger plan. This duality keeps them as one of the most unpredictable forces in Honkai Star Rail.

In Honkai Star Rail, the Stellaron Hunters are a faction with a purpose despite being antagonistic and mysterious, following a leader who claims to know the future. Whether they are heroes, villains, or something in between depends on whose perspective you take. Their involvement in the Stellaron crisis will have lasting consequences for the galaxy’s future in Honkai Star Rail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.