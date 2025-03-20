Honkai Star Rail March 2025 redeem codes: List of all codes released this month

Honkai Star Rail's ongoing 3.1 update offers exciting new characters, Light Cones, events, and more in March 2025. During this period, several redeem codes are also active, which can net you free rewards such as Stellar Jades, the title's main gacha currency. However, considering the developer releases new codes often and the older ones expire after some time, many must be curious to know more about the active ones.

On that note, this article will list all Honkai Star Rail redeem codes you can use in March 2025 and their associated rewards.

All active Honkai Star Rail redeem codes in March 2025

Here are all the active Honkai Star Rail redeem codes you can use during March 2025 to receive free rewards:

FIGHTWELLMYDEI : Golden Honeycake x2, Traveler's Guide x3

: Golden Honeycake x2, Traveler's Guide x3 DBKMW7MA6XB3 : Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

: Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 HSRWHITEDAY2025 : Adventure Log x6, Hundred-Layer Sundae (Zero Calories) x2

: Adventure Log x6, Hundred-Layer Sundae (Zero Calories) x2 HSRCHOCO : Traveler's Guide x3, Lost Lightdust x3, Trick Snack x3

: Traveler's Guide x3, Lost Lightdust x3, Trick Snack x3 WHEREISTRIBBIE : Traveler's Guide x3, Oronyx Slate x2

: Traveler's Guide x3, Oronyx Slate x2 2A3LF64ANXSX : Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

: Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS : Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1

: Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1 HSRINGAMESTOP: Adventure Log x4, Lost Gold Fragment x2, Sweet Dreams Holographic Ticket x3, Credits x10,000

Adventure Log x4, Lost Gold Fragment x2, Sweet Dreams Holographic Ticket x3, Credits x10,000 STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x50, Traveler's Guide x2, Bottled Soda x5, Credits x10,000

You should note that each of the abovementioned codes has a different expiry date. As such, it is recommended to use them as soon as possible to not miss out on the free resources.

How to use redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

There are two different methods to use redemption codes in HoYoverse's popular RPG. The first one lets you exchange the codes from within the game, whereas the second option enables you to use them on any web browser without booting up the game.

Below are the steps for each method:

Redeem codes in the game

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Open the Pause menu by pressing the Esc key or clicking on the top-right corner.

Then click on the triple dot icon (...) found beside the username.

Select the Redemption Code option here.

Paste the code in the dialog box and click Confirm to receive the rewards.

Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes on HoYoverse's website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the official HoYoverse HSR code website.

Log in using your in-game account.

Select and confirm your game server.

Paste the code in the dialog box and click Redeem to receive the rewards.

Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

