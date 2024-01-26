Honkai Star Rail Sparkle release date, countdown, kit, and gameplay

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update will feature the brand new 5-star Quantum character Sparkle. She follows the Harmony Path and excels in buffing her allies while they are busy fighting with adversaries. As revealed in the 2.0 Special Program livestream, Sparkle’s limited-time banner will be available to players during the second phase of the upcoming update.

Trailblazers waiting for Sparkle’s release in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 are in the right spot. This article includes Sparkle's release date and kit, as well as a countdown till her release.

Sparkle’s release date and times in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Expand Tweet

Sparkle’s banner will be available during the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, along with Jing Yuan’s limited-time banner. Here is a list of Sparkle's release dates and times across all servers, with countdowns for each region:

America

Sparkle’s banner will be available on the American servers on February 28, 2024, at 12 pm (GMT-5). Here is a live countdown:

Europe

Sparkle’s limited-time banner will be released on the European servers on February 28, 2024, at 12 pm (GMT+1). Here is a live countdown:

Asia

Sparkle’s banner will go live on the Asian servers on February 28, 2024, at 12 pm (GMT+8). Here is a live countdown:

Sparkle’s kit and gameplay in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is a list that details Sparkle’s kit:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack on a single adversary that deals Quantum damage.

Unleashes an attack on a single adversary that deals Quantum damage. Skill: Increases one ally’s CRIT DMG for a turn. This ability also Advances the ally’s Action, allowing them to take action immediately.

Increases one ally’s CRIT DMG for a turn. This ability also Advances the ally’s Action, allowing them to take action immediately. Ultimate: Grants Cipher to all party members and regenerates four Skill Points. When teammates with the buff trigger the DMG boost effect of Sparkle’s Talent, its damage increases for two turns.

Grants Cipher to all party members and regenerates four Skill Points. When teammates with the buff trigger the DMG boost effect of Sparkle’s Talent, its damage increases for two turns. Passive Talent: Increases the max number of Skill Points by two when Sparkle is on the battlefield. When a party member of Sparkle consumes a Skill Point, all team members will receive a damage boost for two turns.

Increases the max number of Skill Points by two when Sparkle is on the battlefield. When a party member of Sparkle consumes a Skill Point, all team members will receive a damage boost for two turns. Technique: Upon activation, all characters gain Stealth. Characters will not be detected when Stealth is active. After entering battle, it regenerates three Skill points for the entire team.

Sparkle's gameplay in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle kicks an opponent when she launches her basic attack. In her Ultimate animation, she will, with a smirk, wear her Kitsune mask, which she usually has attached to her head. Her skill seems to summon a goldfish, which envelops an ally and provides buffs.

For more updates, news, and guides related to this gacha title, remember to follow Sportskeeda.