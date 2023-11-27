Honkai Star Rail x Pelicana Chicken collab: Locations, date and more details

Honkai Star Rail routinely features collaboration events with real-world outlets in an attempt to engage the playerbase. One such example is the Galactic Delicacies event, which offers players a chance to obtain official merchandise by purchasing food items from the Pelicana Chicken fast food chain. The collab is Star Rail’s version of the previously mentioned Galactic Delicacies event, exclusive to the United States.

Read on to learn more about the event, its end date, and participating regions.

Honkai Star Rail x Pelicana Chicken collab kicks off on December 1, 2023

As mentioned in the X (formerly Twitter) post above, the Pelicana Chicken collab for Honkai Star Rail is set to commence on December 1, 2023, across participating Pelicana Chicken outlets in the United States.

The event will be live for 30 days, with the end date set for December 31, 2023, after which the offer will no longer be valid.

Where can players find participating Pelicana Chicken retail outlets for the event?

Unfortunately, not all Pelicana Chicken outlets will be participating in this collaboration event. The list of the participating ones within the United States includes the following - sorted by their address for easy reference:

280 Broad Ave, Palisades Park, New Jersey - 07650

47-08 Greenpoint Ave, Queens, New York - 11104

420 14th Street NW #100A, Atlanta, Georgia - 30318

6930 Beach Blvd UNIT-L130, Buena Park California - 90621

725 E Pine Street, Seattle, Washington - 98122

1012 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, Texas - 75007

Make sure to visit the chains and grab the Galactic Collaboration Set to obtain exclusive game merchandise before the end of the month.

What are the items included in the Honkai Star Rail x Pelicana Chicken collab?

The Pelicana Chicken event requires players to purchase two separate collaboration sets, each offering a unique menu to tingle your taste buds.

To obtain all items, they will have to take a picture within the premises of the outlet and share it on their social media channel of choice with the hashtags #HonkaiStarRail and #GalacticDelicaciesGuide. Next, present the shared post to the staff to obtain the rest of the merchandise.

The items in question include:

Holographic Tickets featuring March 7th or Dan Heng

Chef Pom-Pom avatar (in-game)

Conductor’s treat phone wallpaper (in-game)

Pom-Pom’s Fired Fowl consumable (in-game)

Gourmet Sailing Badge (Pom-Pom edition)

Crispy Fried Chicken, 2 Cheeseballs and Fries (part of the menu set)

Keep in mind that these items will only be available until stocks last.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse. Players take on the role of the self-insert Trailblazer as they warp through multiple exotic locations, attempting to rid worlds of the Stellaron. The game is available for the PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

