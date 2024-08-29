Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem: Event details, how to upgrade pets, and rewards

The Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event is now live offering players exclusive rewards to engage in various activities, complete challenges, and earn rewards by leveling up your pet. In this limited-time event, you can create, upgrade, and interact with your own axolotl pet. There are many activities, rewards, and challenges to enjoy, offering lots of ways to earn special prizes.

In this article, we'll cover all the details of the Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event, including how to upgrade your pets and the rewards up for grabs.

Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event details

The Pet Mayhem event, which began on August 28, will run until September 26 at 04:59:59 (UTC+0). During this time, players can participate in the event to create a unique axolotl pet. You can choose your pet’s initial color, and as it levels up, its appearance will change randomly, making each pet distinct.

As you level up your pet, you will unlock various rewards. The event encourages players to take part in daily missions, PvP battles, and other activities to help their pets grow and earn these rewards.

How to upgrade pet in Honor of Kings

Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Check out below how you can earn Pet EXP and level up your pet:

Daily Missions: Completing daily missions is the easiest way to earn EXP for your pet. These missions refresh every day at 05:00 (UTC+0), so make sure to complete them daily to keep your pet growing.

Completing daily missions is the easiest way to earn EXP for your pet. These missions refresh every day at 05:00 (UTC+0), so make sure to complete them daily to keep your pet growing. Treasure Hunt earnings: Your pet can passively earn EXP and Starstones through the Treasure Hunt feature. However, there is a daily storage limit of 12 hours, after which no additional gains will be collected. Keep an eye on your pet’s Vitality, as it significantly affects the Treasure Hunt’s earnings.

Your pet can passively earn EXP and Starstones through the Treasure Hunt feature. However, there is a daily storage limit of 12 hours, after which no additional gains will be collected. Keep an eye on your pet’s Vitality, as it significantly affects the Treasure Hunt’s earnings. PvP Battles: Engage in PvP battles with other pets to gain EXP. You have a total of 15 PvP attempts per day, with a maximum of three battles against the same pet. The amount of EXP earned depends on the battle outcome, with victories granting more EXP.

Engage in PvP battles with other pets to gain EXP. You have a total of 15 PvP attempts per day, with a maximum of three battles against the same pet. The amount of EXP earned depends on the battle outcome, with victories granting more EXP. Gift-Giving: Another way to earn EXP is by sending gifts to other pets. You can give up to 15 gifts daily, with a limit of three gifts to the same pet. Both pets involved will receive the same amount of EXP from each gift. Additionally, you can receive up to 30 gifts from other players each day.

As your pet levels up, you get ability points to boost its attack or defense. These upgrades are important for winning PvP battles.

Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event rewards

Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event offers a variety of rewards as you progress through the levels.

Hero Pearls: Used to obtain random heroes, adding more options to your gameplay.

Used to obtain random heroes, adding more options to your gameplay. Glory-Casts: Enhance your gameplay experience with these valuable items.

Enhance your gameplay experience with these valuable items. Stickers: Collect fun stickers to personalize your game.

Collect fun stickers to personalize your game. Diamonds: A premium in-game currency that can be used for various purchases.

By participating in the Honor of Kings Pet Mayhem event, players have the chance to earn these exciting rewards and have more fun in the game. Make sure to take full advantage of the event before it ends on September 26, 2024.

